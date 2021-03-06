On Air: Federal News Network program
Indians 10, Cubs 4

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 2:58 am
< a min read
      
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 10 8 10 Totals 24 4 6 4
Rosario ss 2 1 0 0 A.Rizzo 1b 1 2 0 0
G.Arias ss 1 1 1 0 P.Wsdom 1b 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez 2b 3 1 1 1 Cntrras c 2 0 1 0
Clement 2b 1 0 1 1 Lobaton c 1 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 2 1 1 1 Pderson dh 3 0 0 0
N.Jones 3b 2 1 1 0 Hrmsllo ph 1 0 0 0
Rosario lf 3 0 1 3 K.Brynt 3b 2 0 1 1
G.Vlera pr 0 1 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 1 0 0 1
F.Reyes dh 2 0 0 0 A.Weber ss 1 0 0 0
O.Mller ph 1 1 0 1 Heyward rf 2 1 1 0
R.Perez c 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga rf 1 0 0 0
B.Tylor c 2 0 0 0 C.Mybin lf 2 0 0 0
Bradley 1b 3 1 1 3 Martini lf 0 0 0 0
B.Zmmer cf 2 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 2 1 2 2
St.Kwan cf 1 0 0 0 Gmbrone 2b 1 0 1 0
Johnson rf 2 1 1 0 B.Davis cf 3 0 0 0
Al.Call rf 0 1 0 0
Cleveland 004 004 2xx 10
Chicago 111 100 0xx 4

E_Rizzo (1), Avelino (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Hernandez (1). HR_Bradley (2), Hoerner (1). SB_Ramirez (1), Jones (1), Heyward (1). SF_Miller.

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
McKenzie 2 2 2 2 2 1
Quantrill BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 2 2
McCarty 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clase W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stephan 1 1 0 0 1 0
Gose 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Mills 2 0 0 0 1 1
Kimbrel BS, 0-1 1 4 4 4 0 1
Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 2
Maples L, 1-1 1 2 4 1 0 2
Little 1-3 2 2 2 2 1
Jewell 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Quantrill (Baez), Kimbrel (Rosario).

WP_Maples, Little.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Jordan Bake.

T_2:49. A_3,298

