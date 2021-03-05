Indians 10, Cubs 4

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|10
|8
|10
|
|Totals
|24
|4
|6
|4
|
|Rosario ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|G.Arias ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Wsdom 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cntrras c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clement 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lobaton c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pderson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Jones 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrmsllo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|K.Brynt 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|G.Vlera pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|F.Reyes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Weber ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Mller ph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ortga rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Tylor c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Mybin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Martini lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Zmmer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|St.Kwan cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gmbrone 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Call rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|004
|004
|2xx
|–
|10
|Chicago
|111
|100
|0xx
|–
|4
E_Rizzo (1), Avelino (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Hernandez (1). HR_Bradley (2), Hoerner (1). SB_Ramirez (1), Jones (1), Heyward (1). SF_Miller.
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Quantrill
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|McCarty
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gose
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Winkler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holder
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Maples L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|4
|3
|0
|2
|Little
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Jewell
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Quantrill (Baez), Kimbrel (Rosario).
WP_Maples, Little.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Jordan Bake.
T_2:49. A_3,298
