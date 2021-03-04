Indians 5, Brewers 1

Cleveland Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 5 5 5 Totals 27 1 3 1 Hmilton lf 3 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 Al.Call lf 0 0 0 0 B.Trang 2b 2 0 0 0 Mercado cf 3 0 1 0 K.Hiura 1b 2 0 0 0 G.Vlera cf 1 0 0 0 D.Czens rf 1 0 0 0 J.Buers 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Ylich dh 2 0 0 0 Mrabell 1b 0 0 0 0 Cor.Ray ph 0 1 0 0 J.Nylor dh 2 1 0 0 A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 0 Lvrnway ph 1 0 0 0 P.Reyes 3b 2 0 1 0 B.Gamel rf 2 1 1 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 W.Bnson rf 1 0 0 0 Flciano c 1 0 1 0 Y.Chang 2b 2 2 2 3 Ma.Pina c 2 0 0 0 O.Mller 2b 1 0 0 0 Pterson 1b 1 0 0 1 Freeman 3b 2 1 1 2 O.Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 Gimenez ss 3 0 0 0 F.Zmora pr 1 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 2 0 0 0 Rbrtson lf 2 0 0 0 B.Nylor c 1 0 0 0 Mtchell cf 1 0 0 0 T.Tylor cf 2 0 1 0 Tr.Lutz lf 0 0 0 0

Cleveland 030 101 00 – 5 Milwaukee 000 000 10 – 1

E_Gimenez (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 6. HR_Chang 2 (2), Freeman (1). SF_Freeman.

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Civale W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 3 Allen 2 0 0 0 0 2 Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0 Parker 1 2 1 1 1 1 Johnson 1 0 0 0 2 1

Milwaukee Houser 1 1 0 0 0 1 Lauer L, 1-1 2 2 3 3 1 2 Andrews 1 1 1 1 0 1 Ashby 1 0 0 0 0 3 Small 1 1 1 1 2 1 Torres-Costa 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cousins 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Johnson (Cozens).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, John Libk.

T_2:25. A_2,059

