Indians 5, Brewers 1

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|5
|5
|5
|
|Totals
|27
|1
|3
|1
|
|Hmilton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ko.Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Call lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Trang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Vlera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Czens rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Buers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Ylich dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrabell 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cor.Ray ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Nylor dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lvrnway ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Reyes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Gamel rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Bnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flciano c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Chang 2b
|2
|2
|2
|3
|
|Ma.Pina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Mller 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pterson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Freeman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|O.Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gimenez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Zmora pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Nylor c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mtchell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tr.Lutz lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|030
|101
|00
|–
|5
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|10
|–
|1
E_Gimenez (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 6. HR_Chang 2 (2), Freeman (1). SF_Freeman.
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale W, 1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Allen
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wittgren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lauer L, 1-1
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Andrews
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ashby
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Small
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Torres-Costa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cousins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Johnson (Cozens).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, John Libk.
T_2:25. A_2,059
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments