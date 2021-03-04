Trending:
Indians 5, Brewers 1

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 5:52 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 5 5 5 Totals 27 1 3 1
Hmilton lf 3 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0
Al.Call lf 0 0 0 0 B.Trang 2b 2 0 0 0
Mercado cf 3 0 1 0 K.Hiura 1b 2 0 0 0
G.Vlera cf 1 0 0 0 D.Czens rf 1 0 0 0
J.Buers 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Ylich dh 2 0 0 0
Mrabell 1b 0 0 0 0 Cor.Ray ph 0 1 0 0
J.Nylor dh 2 1 0 0 A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 0
Lvrnway ph 1 0 0 0 P.Reyes 3b 2 0 1 0
B.Gamel rf 2 1 1 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0
W.Bnson rf 1 0 0 0 Flciano c 1 0 1 0
Y.Chang 2b 2 2 2 3 Ma.Pina c 2 0 0 0
O.Mller 2b 1 0 0 0 Pterson 1b 1 0 0 1
Freeman 3b 2 1 1 2 O.Arcia ss 2 0 0 0
Gimenez ss 3 0 0 0 F.Zmora pr 1 0 0 0
A.Hdges c 2 0 0 0 Rbrtson lf 2 0 0 0
B.Nylor c 1 0 0 0 Mtchell cf 1 0 0 0
T.Tylor cf 2 0 1 0
Tr.Lutz lf 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 030 101 00 5
Milwaukee 000 000 10 1

E_Gimenez (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 6. HR_Chang 2 (2), Freeman (1). SF_Freeman.

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 3
Allen 2 0 0 0 0 2
Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0
Parker 1 2 1 1 1 1
Johnson 1 0 0 0 2 1
Milwaukee
Houser 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lauer L, 1-1 2 2 3 3 1 2
Andrews 1 1 1 1 0 1
Ashby 1 0 0 0 0 3
Small 1 1 1 1 2 1
Torres-Costa 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cousins 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Johnson (Cozens).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, John Libk.

T_2:25. A_2,059

