Indians 6, Mariners 1

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 5:51 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 6 10 6 Totals 27 1 7 1
Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 Crwford ss 2 0 1 0
St.Kwan cf 0 0 0 1 D.Wlton ss 2 0 0 0
Mercado rf 3 1 1 0 Haniger rf 2 0 1 0
G.Vlera rf 1 0 1 0 Rdrguez rf 1 0 1 0
J.Buers 1b 1 2 0 0 K.Sager 3b 1 0 0 0
Mrabell 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Witte 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Nylor dh 3 0 2 3 T.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0
N.Jones pr 1 0 1 0 O’Keefe c 1 0 0 0
B.Gamel lf 2 0 0 0 E.White 1b 2 0 0 0
Al.Call pr 1 0 0 0 S.Trvis 1b 1 0 0 0
Freeman 2b 2 1 1 0 Kelenic lf 2 0 0 0
Clement 2b 2 0 0 0 E.Filia lf 1 0 0 0
A.Hdges c 2 0 0 0 Hggerty 2b 2 0 1 0
Lvrnway c 1 1 1 0 J.Cowan 2b 1 1 1 0
Gimenez ss 2 1 2 2 J.Frley dh 2 0 0 0
Freeman ss 2 0 1 0 J.Mrgan ph 1 0 0 0
Y.Chang 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Bshop cf 2 0 1 0
O.Mller 3b 1 0 0 0 Trmmell cf 1 0 1 1
Cleveland 100 022 10x 6
Seattle 000 000 1xx 1

DP_Cleveland 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Seattle 6. 2B_Naylor 2 (2), Lavarnway (1), Haniger (1), Trammell (1). HR_Gimenez (1). SB_Mercado (1), Crawford (1), Haggerty (1). SF_Kwan.

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plutko W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 1 1
Perez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Nelson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gose H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Stephan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vargas 1 2 1 1 0 1
Seattle
Kikuchi L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 1 3
Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tapia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Swanson 1 2 2 2 0 1
Schultz 1 2 2 2 2 0
Bautista 1 2 1 1 1 0
Guerrieri 1 2 0 0 0 0

WP_Swanson.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Chris Sega.

T_2:28. A_1,525

