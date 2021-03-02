Indians 6, Mariners 1

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|27
|1
|7
|1
|
|Hmilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|St.Kwan cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|D.Wlton ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Vlera rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rdrguez rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Buers 1b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|K.Sager 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrabell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Witte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Nylor dh
|3
|0
|2
|3
|
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Jones pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Keefe c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Gamel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Call pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Trvis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kelenic lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Filia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hggerty 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lvrnway c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Cowan 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gimenez ss
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|J.Frley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Mrgan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Chang 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Bshop cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|O.Mller 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trmmell cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cleveland
|100
|022
|10x
|–
|6
|Seattle
|000
|000
|1xx
|–
|1
DP_Cleveland 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Seattle 6. 2B_Naylor 2 (2), Lavarnway (1), Haniger (1), Trammell (1). HR_Gimenez (1). SB_Mercado (1), Crawford (1), Haggerty (1). SF_Kwan.
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plutko W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Perez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nelson H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gose H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vargas
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi L, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Gerber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tapia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Schultz
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Bautista
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Guerrieri
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Swanson.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Chris Sega.
T_2:28. A_1,525
