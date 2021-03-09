Indians 9, Rangers 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|B.Zmmer dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lvrnway ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Tjeda ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman ss
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Hicks 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|J.Gallo rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|O.Mller 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Wlker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Gamel lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Call lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Ibnez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hmilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|St.Kwan cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Solak 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|G.Arias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Holt 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|DShelds lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|A.Grcia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Bnson rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Btera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hdges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Heim c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Collins c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.White cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|100
|041
|003
|–
|9
|Texas
|100
|010
|000
|–
|2
E_Benjamin (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Texas 2. 2B_Bradley 2 (2), Collins (1), Tejeda (1). 3B_Hamilton (1). HR_Freeman (1), Johnson 2 (2), Benson (1), Gallo (5), Solak (1). CS_Zimmer (1), Odor (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Allen W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Gose
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Morgan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Benjamin
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bush
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Winn L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Wood
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
WP_Benjamin.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Edwin Moscos.
T_2:52. A_2,006
