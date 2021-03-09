Trending:
Sports News

Indians 9, Rangers 2

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 6:08 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 14 9 Totals 31 2 5 2
B.Zmmer dh 3 2 2 0 Knr-Flf ss 2 0 0 0
Lvrnway ph 1 0 0 0 A.Tjeda ss 2 0 1 0
Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 R.Gzman 1b 3 0 0 0
Freeman ss 1 1 1 2 J.Hicks 1b 1 0 0 0
Bradley 1b 3 1 2 3 J.Gallo rf 2 1 1 1
O.Mller 1b 2 0 1 0 S.Wlker rf 2 0 0 0
B.Gamel lf 3 0 1 1 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Al.Call lf 1 0 0 0 A.Ibnez ph 1 0 0 0
Freeman 3b 4 0 1 0 Ro.Odor 3b 2 0 1 0
Hmilton cf 3 0 1 0 Hrnndez 3b 1 0 0 0
St.Kwan cf 1 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 2 1 1 1
G.Arias 2b 3 0 0 0 Br.Holt 2b 1 0 0 0
Clement 2b 1 0 0 0 DShelds lf 2 0 0 0
Johnson rf 3 2 2 2 A.Grcia lf 1 0 0 0
W.Bnson rf 1 1 1 1 D.Btera c 2 0 0 0
A.Hdges c 3 0 0 0 Jo.Heim c 1 0 1 0
Collins c 1 1 1 0 Taveras cf 2 0 0 0
E.White cf 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 100 041 003 9
Texas 100 010 000 2

E_Benjamin (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Texas 2. 2B_Bradley 2 (2), Collins (1), Tejeda (1). 3B_Hamilton (1). HR_Freeman (1), Johnson 2 (2), Benson (1), Gallo (5), Solak (1). CS_Zimmer (1), Odor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale 3 2 1 1 0 1
Allen W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 0 6
Gose 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stephan 1 1 0 0 0 3
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Benjamin 3 2 1 1 0 3
Bush 1 1 0 0 0 1
Winn L, 0-1 1-3 4 4 4 1 0
Wood 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 4
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 0
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 0
Anderson 1 4 3 3 0 0

WP_Benjamin.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Edwin Moscos.

T_2:52. A_2,006

