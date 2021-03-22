On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Injured Márquez to miss opening MotoGP races in Qatar

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 12:26 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez will not compete in the first two races of the year in Qatar as he continues to recover from an arm injury.

Márquez made the announcement on his social media accounts on Monday.

“After the last check-up with the medical team, they have advised me not to participate in the two Qatar races so we will continue with the recovery to return to compete as soon as possible!” he said.

The Spaniard missed most of last season after undergoing surgery on his right arm following a crash in the Spanish Grand Prix. He needed a second surgery after re-injuring the arm at home.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

BLM ranger becomes first permanent female law enforcement officer to wear badge of four federal land management agencies