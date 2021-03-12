On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Iona 70, Niagara 64

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 7:50 pm
IONA (3-0)

Joseph 5-9 3-5 13, Koroma 2-3 0-0 4, Gist 5-8 6-7 19, JeanLouis 4-5 0-0 9, Ross 1-9 2-5 4, van Eyck 5-5 2-2 14, Myers 1-5 2-4 5, Shema 0-1 0-0 0, Chavez 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-45 17-25 70.

NIAGARA (1-1)

Kratholm 1-1 0-0 2, Kuakumensah 1-1 0-2 2, Nwandu 5-13 3-4 16, Hammond 2-10 6-6 11, Roberts 0-5 0-0 0, Cintron 1-4 3-6 5, Solomon 6-12 6-7 21, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, MacDonald 0-3 0-0 0, Traore 2-2 1-1 5, Levnaic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-53 19-26 64.

Halftime_Iona 43-25. 3-Point Goals_Iona 7-15 (Gist 3-5, van Eyck 2-2, JeanLouis 1-2, Myers 1-2, Ross 0-4), Niagara 7-29 (Nwandu 3-6, Solomon 3-8, Hammond 1-7, MacDonald 0-3, Roberts 0-5). Fouled Out_Gist, van Eyck. Rebounds_Iona 36 (Joseph 9), Niagara 25 (Solomon 8). Assists_Iona 12 (Gist 5), Niagara 13 (Hammond 5). Total Fouls_Iona 20, Niagara 23.

