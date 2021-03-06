Trending:
Iowa 83, Nebraska 75

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:59 pm
NEBRASKA (11-11)

Bourne 6-13 0-0 13, Cain 5-8 2-2 12, Haiby 5-14 2-2 14, Porter 3-7 0-0 9, Scoggin 7-10 0-0 17, Coley 0-1 0-0 0, Cravens 2-3 0-0 4, Cayton 0-1 1-2 1, Helms 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-61 5-6 75

IOWA (15-8)

Warnock 4-6 3-3 12, Czinano 3-9 0-1 6, Clark 11-19 8-8 35, Marshall 5-7 0-0 14, Martin 2-7 3-3 7, Meyer 1-1 0-0 3, Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0, Goodman 3-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-54 14-15 83

Nebraska 20 17 23 15 75
Iowa 18 16 24 25 83

3-Point Goals_Nebraska 10-21 (Bourne 1-2, Haiby 2-6, Porter 3-6, Scoggin 3-4, Cayton 0-1, Stewart 1-2), Iowa 11-21 (Warnock 1-3, Clark 5-10, Marshall 4-5, Martin 0-2, Meyer 1-1). Assists_Nebraska 15 (Haiby 4), Iowa 18 (Martin 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 29 (Bourne 3-4), Iowa 28 (Martin 3-8). Total Fouls_Nebraska 14, Iowa 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_301.

