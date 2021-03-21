On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Iowa 87, Cent. Michigan 72

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 3:07 pm
< a min read
      

CENT. MICHIGAN (18-9)

Bussell 3-9 0-0 8, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 7-19 3-5 18, Kelly 7-14 6-7 23, Watters 2-6 1-3 6, Karasinski 1-2 0-0 3, Martinez 1-3 0-0 3, Weekes 1-7 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 12-17 72

IOWA (19-9)

Warnock 4-11 4-4 13, Czinano 10-18 3-4 23, Clark 8-16 4-5 23, Marshall 1-4 0-0 2, Martin 3-8 4-4 13, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Sevillian 1-1 0-0 3, Taiwo 3-6 0-0 7, Goodman 1-1 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-65 16-18 87

Cent. Michigan 20 17 15 20 72
Iowa 27 21 17 22 87

3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 10-27 (Bussell 2-4, Davis 1-7, Kelly 3-6, Watters 1-4, Karasinski 1-2, Martinez 1-2, Weekes 1-2), Iowa 9-23 (Warnock 1-4, Clark 3-8, Marshall 0-1, Martin 3-6, Sevillian 1-1, Taiwo 1-3). Assists_Cent. Michigan 10 (Davis 3), Iowa 17 (Clark 7). Fouled Out_Cent. Michigan Smith. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 37 (Team 3-5), Iowa 40 (Czinano 3-6). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 17, Iowa 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

BLM ranger becomes first permanent female law enforcement officer to wear badge of four federal land management agencies