Iowa 87, Cent. Michigan 72

CENT. MICHIGAN (18-9)

Bussell 3-9 0-0 8, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 7-19 3-5 18, Kelly 7-14 6-7 23, Watters 2-6 1-3 6, Karasinski 1-2 0-0 3, Martinez 1-3 0-0 3, Weekes 1-7 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 12-17 72

IOWA (19-9)

Warnock 4-11 4-4 13, Czinano 10-18 3-4 23, Clark 8-16 4-5 23, Marshall 1-4 0-0 2, Martin 3-8 4-4 13, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Sevillian 1-1 0-0 3, Taiwo 3-6 0-0 7, Goodman 1-1 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-65 16-18 87

Cent. Michigan 20 17 15 20 — 72 Iowa 27 21 17 22 — 87

3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 10-27 (Bussell 2-4, Davis 1-7, Kelly 3-6, Watters 1-4, Karasinski 1-2, Martinez 1-2, Weekes 1-2), Iowa 9-23 (Warnock 1-4, Clark 3-8, Marshall 0-1, Martin 3-6, Sevillian 1-1, Taiwo 1-3). Assists_Cent. Michigan 10 (Davis 3), Iowa 17 (Clark 7). Fouled Out_Cent. Michigan Smith. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 37 (Team 3-5), Iowa 40 (Czinano 3-6). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 17, Iowa 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

