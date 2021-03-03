On Air: Federal News Network program
Iowa State looks to knock off No. 18 Texas Tech

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Iowa State (2-19, 0-16) vs. No. 18 Texas Tech (16-8, 8-7)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Texas Tech looks to give Iowa State its 18th straight loss against ranked opponents. Iowa State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates 76-66 on Dec. 8, 2019. Texas Tech is coming off a 69-49 win over TCU in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BOLTON: Rasir Bolton has connected on 31.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Iowa State is 0-19 when it allows at least 64 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

COLD SPELL: Iowa State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 84 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has allowed only 62.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Red Raiders 20th among Division I teams. The Iowa State offense has averaged 66.2 points through 21 games (ranked 272nd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

