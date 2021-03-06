Islanders cruise to 4th straight win with 5-2 win vs. Sabres

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Scott Mayfield each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves as the Islanders improved to 9-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum this season and 14-6-4 overall. Cal Clutterbuck, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee also scored.

New York beat Buffalo for the fifth straight time this season, outscoring the Islanders 19-7 in those five meetings. The teams meet again Sunday for their third game in four days in the same venue.

Sam Reinhart and Jacob Bryson scored for the Sabres, who dropped their sixth straight. Bryson put Buffalo in front when he scored his first career goal 33 seconds into his sixth game, but the Islanders responded with four goals in the second.

PENGUINS 4, FLYERS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared McCann pounced on a rebound and knocked it past Bryan Elliott with less than 10 minutes to go to lead the Penguins past the Flyers.

The Penguins took two of three from the Flyers during Philadelphia’s extended stay in Pittsburgh, with McCann providing the difference in the finale when Brandon Tanev’s shot smacked off Elliott’s pad and ended up on McCann’s stick. McCann fired it into the net, then went skates over skull after tripping over Elliott immediately after scoring his fifth of the season.

Zach Aston-Reese, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry finished with 19 saves as the Penguins pulled back into a tie with the Flyers in the cramped East Division.

Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers.

PANTHERS 6, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Noel Acciari scored three goals for his third career hat trick, and Florida got its second straight victory.

Acciari, who began the day with no points in 14 games this season, scored twice in a three-goal second period as the Panthers took the lead for good. He finished off the hat trick with an unassisted goal with 3:02 left.

Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist as the Panthers improved to 8-1-1 on the road this season. Jonathan Huberdeau also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville, which lost its third straight and dropped to 1-9 combined against the Central Division’s top three teams. Filip Forsberg had two assists, including the 200th of his career.

RANGERS 6, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice and the streaking Rangers sent the Devils to their fifth straight loss and eighth in nine games.

Adam Fox, Ryan Strome, Kevin Rooney Libor Hajek and Filip Chytil also scored as New York won its third straight and sixth in eight games.

Alexandar Georgiev had 24 saves while filling in for the injured Igor Shesterkin, who sustained a groin injury in a 6-1 win over New Jersey Thursday night.

P.K. Subban and Mikhail Maltsev scored in a 17-second first-period span to give the slumping Devils some hope after falling behind 2-0. Nathan Bastian closed the gap to 5-3, but Strome iced the game with an empty net goal.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.