Jackson scores 29 to lead Toledo over Ball St in MAC tourney

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 4:17 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Marreon Jackson had 29 points as Toledo narrowly defeated Ball State 91-89 in overtime in the Mid-American Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Jackson made 11 for 12 from the line, including two with 2:09 left in OT for an 87-86 lead, and Ryan Rollins scored on Toledo’s next two possessions to cap a 6-0 run.

JT Shumate had 16 points and three blocks for Toledo (21-7). Rollins added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Setric Millner Jr. had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Jarron Coleman scored a career-high 33 points and had seven rebounds for the Cardinals (10-13). K.J. Walton added 23 points and nine rebounds, and Luke Bumbalough had 13 points.

Coleman dribbled the length of the court and beat the regulation buzzer with a reverse layup to force overtime.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

