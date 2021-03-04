Jackson St. 50, Alabama A&M 35

ALABAMA A&M (6-8)

Johnson 1-8 1-2 3, Parker 1-2 0-0 2, G.Hicks 2-8 4-4 8, Tatum 6-13 0-0 13, Powell 0-4 0-0 0, E.Williams 1-4 0-1 2, Smith 1-4 3-4 5, Riley 0-4 0-0 0, Houston 1-3 0-0 2, Lawal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-51 8-11 35.

JACKSON ST. (10-5)

McKinnis 6-11 3-6 15, James 0-9 4-4 4, Jarrett 2-11 4-5 9, McClelland 3-5 0-1 8, I.Williams 2-9 1-2 5, Evans 2-5 2-2 6, D.Hicks 0-0 3-4 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Bariffe-Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 17-24 50.

Halftime_Jackson St. 20-19. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 1-13 (Tatum 1-4, Houston 0-1, Parker 0-1, G.Hicks 0-2, Smith 0-2, Riley 0-3), Jackson St. 3-7 (McClelland 2-2, Jarrett 1-3, Evans 0-1, I.Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Alabama A&M 28 (Tatum 6), Jackson St. 43 (McKinnis 16). Assists_Alabama A&M 1 (Tatum 1), Jackson St. 9 (James 5). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 15, Jackson St. 11. A_417 (8,000).

