On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jackson St. 64, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58, OT

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 11:04 pm
< a min read
      

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-20)

Banyard 3-3 4-5 10, M.Bell 4-8 1-2 9, Doss 2-8 2-4 6, Johnson 3-9 0-1 6, Lynn 3-9 2-2 9, Morris 6-10 0-0 12, Jones 0-4 2-2 2, Woods 1-2 0-2 2, Stredic 1-1 0-3 2, Parchman 0-2 0-0 0, T.Doolittle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-21 58.

JACKSON ST. (9-5)

Hicks 1-4 0-0 2, James 4-11 3-3 11, Jarrett 8-21 14-14 32, McClelland 1-10 0-0 3, Williams 1-5 7-13 9, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Bariffe-Smith 2-4 0-1 4, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 24-31 64.

Halftime_Jackson St. 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 1-8 (Lynn 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2), Jackson St. 4-24 (Jarrett 2-12, Wilson 1-1, McClelland 1-8, Bariffe-Smith 0-1, Hicks 0-1, James 0-1). Fouled Out_M.Bell, Morris. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 33 (M.Bell, Johnson, Lynn 5), Jackson St. 38 (Jarrett 13). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 (Banyard, Lynn 2), Jackson St. 11 (McClelland 4). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 24, Jackson St. 19. A_467 (8,000).

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday