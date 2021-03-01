Jackson St. 64, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58, OT

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-20)
Banyard 3-3 4-5 10, M.Bell 4-8 1-2 9, Doss 2-8 2-4 6, Johnson 3-9 0-1 6, Lynn 3-9 2-2 9, Morris 6-10 0-0 12, Jones 0-4 2-2 2, Woods 1-2 0-2 2, Stredic 1-1 0-3 2, Parchman 0-2 0-0 0, T.Doolittle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-21 58.
JACKSON ST. (9-5)
Hicks 1-4 0-0 2, James 4-11 3-3 11, Jarrett 8-21 14-14 32, McClelland 1-10 0-0 3, Williams 1-5 7-13 9, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Bariffe-Smith 2-4 0-1 4, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 24-31 64.
Halftime_Jackson St. 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 1-8 (Lynn 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2), Jackson St. 4-24 (Jarrett 2-12, Wilson 1-1, McClelland 1-8, Bariffe-Smith 0-1, Hicks 0-1, James 0-1). Fouled Out_M.Bell, Morris. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 33 (M.Bell, Johnson, Lynn 5), Jackson St. 38 (Jarrett 13). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 (Banyard, Lynn 2), Jackson St. 11 (McClelland 4). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 24, Jackson St. 19. A_467 (8,000).
