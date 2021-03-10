Jackson St. 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 62

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-21)
Banyard 5-12 6-7 16, M.Bell 1-6 4-4 6, Doss 1-8 6-8 8, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Lynn 1-7 0-0 2, Morris 8-11 1-2 19, Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, Woods 1-1 0-0 3, Stokes 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-53 17-21 62.
JACKSON ST. (12-5)
McKinnis 6-8 1-3 13, James 7-13 2-4 17, Jarrett 6-13 6-8 20, McClelland 5-9 1-1 16, Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Wilson 1-3 1-2 4, Hicks 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Bariffe-Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 13-20 74.
Halftime_Jackson St. 28-20. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 5-19 (Morris 2-2, Stokes 1-1, Woods 1-1, Jones 1-3, Banyard 0-1, M.Bell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Doss 0-3, Lynn 0-6), Jackson St. 9-16 (McClelland 5-6, Jarrett 2-6, Wilson 1-1, James 1-3). Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 26 (Banyard 9), Jackson St. 32 (McKinnis, Williams 11). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 13 (M.Bell, Doss 3), Jackson St. 10 (McClelland 4). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 15, Jackson St. 16. A_222 (8,508).
