Jackson St. looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (6-7, 4-7) vs. Jackson State (9-5, 9-0)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its 15th straight conference win against Alabama A&M. Jackson State’s last SWAC loss came against the Grambling State Tigers 63-61 on Feb. 22, 2020. Alabama A&M has dropped its last five games against conference opponents.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jackson State’s Tristan Jarrett has averaged 20.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while Jonas James has put up 9.1 points. For the Bulldogs, Jalen Johnson has averaged 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds while Garrett Hicks has put up 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 70 points per game and allowed 56.2 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both solid improvements over the 85.5 points scored and 78 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JARRETT: Jarrett has connected on 34.7 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 89 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Alabama A&M’s G. Hicks has attempted 74 3-pointers and connected on 31.1 percent of them, and is 2 for 10 over the past three games.

TWO STREAKS: Alabama A&M has scored 54.6 points per game and allowed 71 over its five-game road losing streak. Jackson State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 57.

DID YOU KNOW: Jackson State has attempted the second-most free throws among all SWAC teams. The Tigers have averaged 22.9 foul shots per game this season, including 26.7 per game over their nine-game winning streak.

