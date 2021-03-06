Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

James Madison rallies in fourth quarter to beat Elon 20-17

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 4:42 pm
1 min read
      

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Percy Agyei-Obese’s 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter lifted FCS top-ranked James Madison to a 20-17 victory over Elon in a Colonial Athletic Association opener on Saturday.

The go-ahead touchdown came after James Madison blocked a punt to start a drive at the 33-yard line, fumbled the ball away five plays later at the Elon 10 then recovered a fumble on the next play, also at the Phoenix 10. Two plays later Agyuei-Obese went in untouched for the go-ahead score with 7 1/2 minutes remaining. Elon went three-and-out on its next possession then James Madison consumed the final six minutes on the ground.

The Dukes (3-0, 1-0) went 1 of 9 on third-down conversions through three quarters but backup quarterback Gage Moloney came on to lead both fourth-quarter Dukes touchdown drives, passing 18 yards to Antwane Wells to close within 17-13.

Ethan Ratke kicked two field goals for the Dukes, who were ranked No. 1 this week for the first time since 2017.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

JR Martin threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Daughtry and McKinley Witherspoon had a 1-yard scoring run with six seconds left in the first half and Elon (1-2, 0-1) led 17-3. Skyler Davis opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday