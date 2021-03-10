Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jarrett leads Jackson St. past Ark-Pine Bluff 74-62 in SWAC

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 7:09 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tristan Jarrett had 20 points as Jackson State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-62 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Tigers, who have won 17-straight against SWAC opponents, face the winner of Texas Southern/Alcorn State in a semifinal on Friday.

Jonas James had 17 points for Jackson State (12-5). Cainan McClelland added 16 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Williams had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 4 points.

Dequan Morris had 19 points for the Golden Lions (4-21). Terrance Banyard added 16 points and nine rebounds. Shaun Doss Jr. had six rebounds.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people