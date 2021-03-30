On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Jazz charter turns back after striking birds on takeoff

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 6:13 pm
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah Jazz charter flight headed to Memphis had to return to Salt Lake City after the plane struck a flock of birds on takeoff.

No injuries were reported. The Jazz confirmed their Delta charter for Wednesday’s game returned to Salt Lake City International airport shortly after takeoff.

Following the incident, several players expressed gratitude for the safe landing. Donovan Mitchell posted a praying hands emoji on Twitter, while Rudy Gobert wrote “It’s a beautiful day!”

The Jazz were scheduled to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Further details were not immediately available.

