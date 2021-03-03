Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Jenkins, Rogers lead USC women past ASU in Pac 12 1st round

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 8:23 pm
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordyn Jenkins scored a career-high 16 points, Endyia Rogers added 15 points and dished off a career-high 11 assists and eighth-seeded USC defeated ninth-seeded Arizona State 71-65 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday.

The Trojans (11-11) earned a meeting with top-seeded and fourth-ranked Stanford in a quarterfinal game on Thursday.

Jordan Sanders scored 14 points for USC, with the three top scorers combining to make 20 of 25 shots to help the Trojans shoot 65% (30 of 46). They were 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

Taya Hanson scored 15 points on 5-of-14 3-point shooting for the Sun Devils (11-10), who shot just 35% (22 of 63). Maggie Besselink added 13 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

USC scored the first nine points of the game and the first 10 of the second quarter to lead 28-7. It was 39-22 at the half, with the Trojans shooting 70% and ASU 29%.

The teams split a pair of close games in the regular season.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels debut a new flight formation known as the Super Delta