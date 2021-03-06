Kansas St. 61, Iowa St. 56

IOWA ST. (2-21)
Johnson 2-9 1-4 6, Young 6-10 6-7 18, Coleman-Lands 7-16 2-3 19, Harris 3-9 0-0 7, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 4-4 6, Conditt 0-3 0-0 0, Dubar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 13-18 56.
KANSAS ST. (8-19)
Bradford 2-3 0-0 4, D.Gordon 3-7 4-6 12, McGuirl 3-9 9-10 17, Miguel 4-9 0-0 9, Pack 4-12 0-0 10, Kasubke 0-1 1-2 1, Ezeagu 2-4 2-6 6, Williams 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 16-24 61.
Halftime_Kansas St. 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 5-23 (Coleman-Lands 3-9, Johnson 1-5, Harris 1-7, Jackson 0-2), Kansas St. 7-24 (D.Gordon 2-4, McGuirl 2-7, Pack 2-7, Miguel 1-4, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Bradford. Rebounds_Iowa St. 38 (Johnson 11), Kansas St. 24 (D.Gordon, McGuirl, Miguel 5). Assists_Iowa St. 9 (Johnson 4), Kansas St. 10 (Miguel 7). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 18, Kansas St. 17. A_899 (12,528).
