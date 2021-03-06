Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas St. 61, Iowa St. 56

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 7:12 pm
< a min read
      

IOWA ST. (2-21)

Johnson 2-9 1-4 6, Young 6-10 6-7 18, Coleman-Lands 7-16 2-3 19, Harris 3-9 0-0 7, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 4-4 6, Conditt 0-3 0-0 0, Dubar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 13-18 56.

KANSAS ST. (8-19)

Bradford 2-3 0-0 4, D.Gordon 3-7 4-6 12, McGuirl 3-9 9-10 17, Miguel 4-9 0-0 9, Pack 4-12 0-0 10, Kasubke 0-1 1-2 1, Ezeagu 2-4 2-6 6, Williams 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 16-24 61.

Halftime_Kansas St. 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 5-23 (Coleman-Lands 3-9, Johnson 1-5, Harris 1-7, Jackson 0-2), Kansas St. 7-24 (D.Gordon 2-4, McGuirl 2-7, Pack 2-7, Miguel 1-4, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Bradford. Rebounds_Iowa St. 38 (Johnson 11), Kansas St. 24 (D.Gordon, McGuirl, Miguel 5). Assists_Iowa St. 9 (Johnson 4), Kansas St. 10 (Miguel 7). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 18, Kansas St. 17. A_899 (12,528).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday