Kansas St. 79, TCU 76, OT

TCU (8-13)
Patricia Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Diggs 4-9 0-0 8, Heard 12-27 6-7 35, Holmes 3-9 0-0 8, Jackson 2-6 1-2 7, Berry 4-10 0-0 9, Yummy Morris 0-1 2-2 2, Mokwuah 1-4 2-2 4, Germond 1-4 1-2 3, Conn 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-71 12-15 76
KANSAS ST. (8-15)
Lee 9-13 11-14 29, Carr 8-11 11-12 31, Ebert 2-7 0-0 4, Goodrich 2-11 2-2 6, Ranke 1-10 0-0 2, Macke 0-2 0-0 0, Ray 0-1 1-2 1, Goodson 0-4 4-4 4, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Lauterbach 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 29-34 79
|TCU
|14
|13
|23
|14
|12
|—
|76
|Kansas St.
|21
|16
|18
|9
|15
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_TCU 10-33 (Diggs 0-1, Heard 5-13, Holmes 2-7, Jackson 2-4, Berry 1-6, Germond 0-2), Kansas St. 4-19 (Carr 4-6, Ebert 0-1, Ranke 0-9, Macke 0-2, Goodson 0-1). Assists_TCU 11 (Berry 4), Kansas St. 18 (Ebert 6). Fouled Out_TCU Morris, Morris. Rebounds_TCU 40 (Team 3-11), Kansas St. 45 (Lee 2-9). Total Fouls_TCU 25, Kansas St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_503.
