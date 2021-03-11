Kansas State, Baylor meet in Big 12 quarters

Kansas State (9-19, 5-14) vs. No. 1 seed Baylor (21-1, 13-1)

Big 12 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State and Baylor are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tourney. Baylor won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played each other on Jan. 27, when the Bears outshot Kansas State 57.7 percent to 34.6 percent and hit 12 more 3-pointers en route to the 107-59 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jared Butler has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Baylor has an assist on 55 of 95 field goals (57.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Kansas State has assists on 34 of 62 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.1 percent of all possessions, which is the sixth-highest rate in the country. The Kansas State offense has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 321st among Division I teams).

