On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas State, TCU meet in Big 12 tourney

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 6:45 am
1 min read
      

No. 9 seed Kansas State (8-19, 4-14) vs. No. 8 seed TCU (12-13, 5-11)

Big 12 Conference Tourney First Round, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State is set to square off against TCU in the first round of the Big 12 tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 20, when the Wildcats shot 41.1 percent from the field while limiting TCU’s shooters to just 31.9 percent en route to the 62-54 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike McGuirl has connected on 32.8 percent of the 177 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Kansas State is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Wildcats are 3-19 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Horned Frogs. TCU has 35 assists on 64 field goals (54.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Kansas State has assists on 33 of 56 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: TCU has averaged only 64.4 points per game over its last five games. The Horned Frogs are giving up 73.4 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles