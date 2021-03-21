Kentucky 71, Idaho St. 63

IDAHO ST. (22-4)
Smith 1-4 2-2 4, Bourne 2-11 5-6 10, Goles 5-15 0-0 14, Konate 7-12 2-4 16, Ors 3-8 2-4 9, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Oltrogge 0-0 1-2 1, Boswell 0-0 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0, Whitman 4-6 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 12-18 63
KENTUCKY (18-8)
McKinney 1-5 0-0 3, Wyatt 2-6 0-0 5, Howard 5-12 2-3 14, Massengill 2-4 0-0 4, Patterson 5-11 3-4 14, Edwards 3-10 2-2 9, Owens 1-3 4-5 6, Benton 1-3 2-2 4, Green 4-8 0-0 10, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-1 2-2 2, Roach 0-0 0-0 0, Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 15-18 71
|Idaho St.
|18
|6
|7
|32
|—
|63
|Kentucky
|12
|18
|17
|24
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 7-22 (Bourne 1-4, Goles 4-10, Konate 0-2, Ors 1-5, Whitman 1-1), Kentucky 8-18 (McKinney 1-2, Wyatt 1-1, Howard 2-4, Massengill 0-1, Patterson 1-4, Edwards 1-2, Green 2-4). Assists_Idaho St. 10 (Goles 3), Kentucky 13 (Howard 5). Fouled Out_Idaho St. Konate. Rebounds_Idaho St. 34 (Whitman 3-5), Kentucky 45 (Howard 4-9). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 16, Kentucky 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
