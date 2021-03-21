On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kentucky 71, Idaho St. 63

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 6:06 pm
< a min read
      

IDAHO ST. (22-4)

Smith 1-4 2-2 4, Bourne 2-11 5-6 10, Goles 5-15 0-0 14, Konate 7-12 2-4 16, Ors 3-8 2-4 9, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Oltrogge 0-0 1-2 1, Boswell 0-0 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0, Whitman 4-6 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 12-18 63

KENTUCKY (18-8)

McKinney 1-5 0-0 3, Wyatt 2-6 0-0 5, Howard 5-12 2-3 14, Massengill 2-4 0-0 4, Patterson 5-11 3-4 14, Edwards 3-10 2-2 9, Owens 1-3 4-5 6, Benton 1-3 2-2 4, Green 4-8 0-0 10, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-1 2-2 2, Roach 0-0 0-0 0, Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 15-18 71

Idaho St. 18 6 7 32 63
Kentucky 12 18 17 24 71

3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 7-22 (Bourne 1-4, Goles 4-10, Konate 0-2, Ors 1-5, Whitman 1-1), Kentucky 8-18 (McKinney 1-2, Wyatt 1-1, Howard 2-4, Massengill 0-1, Patterson 1-4, Edwards 1-2, Green 2-4). Assists_Idaho St. 10 (Goles 3), Kentucky 13 (Howard 5). Fouled Out_Idaho St. Konate. Rebounds_Idaho St. 34 (Whitman 3-5), Kentucky 45 (Howard 4-9). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 16, Kentucky 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

BLM ranger becomes first permanent female law enforcement officer to wear badge of four federal land management agencies