Kentucky’s Howard repeats as SEC women’s player of year

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 12:45 pm
1 min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard is the Southeastern Conference women’s player of the year for the second straight season.

The 2019 SEC freshman of the year headlined the players honored by the 14 league coaches on Tuesday.

Mississippi’s Madison Scott was named freshmen of the year. Georgia’s Que Morrison, and Aliyah Boston from South Carolina are co-defensive players of the year. Texas A&M’s Destiny Pitts is the 6th woman of the year award while scholar-athlete of the year honors went to her Aggie teammate Ciera Johnson.

Georgia’s Joni Taylor was named coach of the year for the first time.

The coaches’ All-SEC honors:

First Team

Jasmine Walker, Alabama; Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas; Rhyne Howard, Kentucky; Khayla Pointer, LSU; Shakira Austin, Ole Miss; Aliyah Boston, South Carolina; Zia Cooke, South Carolina; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; N’dea Jones, Texas A&M.

Second Team:

Jordan Lewis, Alabama; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Destiny Slocum, Arkansas; Lavender Briggs, Florida; Jenna Staiti, Georgia; Aijha Blackwell, Missouri; Rae Burrell, Tennessee; Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman

Romi Levy, Auburn; Jordyn Merritt, Florida; Sarah Ashlee Barker, Georgia; Snudda Collins, Ole Miss; Madison Scott, Ole Miss; Madison Hayes, Mississippi State; Mama Dembele, Missouri; Marta Suárez, Tennessee.

All-Defensive

Que Morrison, Georgia; Khayla Pointer, LSU; Chasity Patterson, Kentucky; Aliyah Boston, South Carolina; Tamari Key, Tennessee

Player of the Year — Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year — Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Co-Defensive Players of the Year — Que Morrison, Georgia & Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

6th Woman of the Year — Destiny Pitts, Texas A&M

Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year – Joni Taylor, Georgia

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

