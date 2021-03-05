On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Key scores 19 to carry Indiana State over Evansville in MVC

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 6:03 pm
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyreke Key posted 19 points and nine rebounds as Indiana State defeated Evansville 53-43 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.

Indiana State will play No. 20 Loyola Chicago in the semifinals on Saturday.

Tre Williams had 10 points for Indiana State (15-9). Jake LaRavia added nine rebounds.

Evansville scored 14 second-half points, a season low for the team.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Evan Kuhlman and Noah Frederking each had 10 points for the Purple Aces (9-16). Shamar Givance had seven rebounds. Jawaun Newton, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Purple Aces, had six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday