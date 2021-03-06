Trending:
Knight leads Southern Utah over Portland State 73-54

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 5:42 pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — John Knight III matched his career high with 26 points as Southern Utah won its ninth straight game, defeating Portland State 73-54 on Saturday.

Knight hit 11 of 13 shots.

Dre Marin had 19 points for Southern Utah (19-3, 12-2 Big Sky Conference). Tevian Jones added 13 points and Maizen Fausett had eight rebounds.

Southern Utah dominated the first half and led 41-25 at halftime. The Thunderbirds’ 32 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

James Scott had 17 points for the Vikings (9-12, 6-8). Paris Dawson added 13 points and Khalid Thomas had 11.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Vikings this season. Southern Utah defeated Portland State 68-58 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

