Kochera carries William & Mary over UNC Wilmington in CAA

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:14 pm
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Connor Kochera had 17 points as William & Mary topped UNC Wilmington 73-60 in the first round of the Colonial Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Luke Loewe had 17 points for William & Mary (7-9). Quinn Blair added 14 points and nine rebounds and Jake Milkereit had six rebounds.

Ty Gadsden had 15 points for the Seahawks (7-10). Joe Pridgen added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Mike Okauru had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

