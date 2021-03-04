Trending:
Kohl’s buzzer-beater lifts Abilene Christian over SFA 63-61

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 12:08 am
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kolton Kohl scored a tip-in at the buzzer as Abilene Christian topped Stephen F. Austin 63-61 on Wednesday night.

Coryon Mason scored 15 points, Airion Simmons had 12 and Kohl 11 for Abilene Christian (20-4, 12-2 Southland Conference). The Wildcats won at Nacogdoches for the first time since moving to Division I, and also swept the Lumberjacks for the first time.

Cameron Johnson had 19 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (15-5, 12-3). Gavin Kensmil added 18 points. David Kachelries had 13 points and seven steals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

