Kohl’s buzzer-beater lifts Abilene Christian over SFA 63-61

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kolton Kohl scored a tip-in at the buzzer as Abilene Christian topped Stephen F. Austin 63-61 on Wednesday night.

Coryon Mason scored 15 points, Airion Simmons had 12 and Kohl 11 for Abilene Christian (20-4, 12-2 Southland Conference). The Wildcats won at Nacogdoches for the first time since moving to Division I, and also swept the Lumberjacks for the first time.

Cameron Johnson had 19 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (15-5, 12-3). Gavin Kensmil added 18 points. David Kachelries had 13 points and seven steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.