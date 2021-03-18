Korn Ferry Tour Chitimacha Louisiana Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club
|Broussard, La.
|Purse: $600,000
|Nicklaus Tournament Course
|Yardage: 7,79; Par: 72
|First Round
Max Greyserman 34-33_67 -4
Harrison Endycott 34-33_67 -4
Peter Uihlein 31-36_67 -4
Taylor Montgomery 36-32_68 -3
Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.
Andrew Novak 35-33_68 -3
Stephan Jaeger 33-35_68 -3
David Skinns 34-34_68 -3
Justin Lower 33-36_69 -2
José de Jesús Rodríguez 36-33_69 -2
Zack Sucher 35-34_69 -2
T.J. Vogel 34-35_69 -2
Michael Miller 33-36_69 -2
Callum Tarren 36-33_69 -2
Billy Kennerly 36-33_69 -2
Roberto Díaz 36-33_69 -2
Trey Mullinax 34-35_69 -2
Derek Ernst 34-35_69 -2
Kevin Roy 35-34_69 -2
Tom Whitney 34-35_69 -2
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Brian Campbell 35-35_70 -1
Dawie van der Walt 35-35_70 -1
Evan Harmeling 33-37_70 -1
Dylan Wu 35-35_70 -1
Martin Piller 38-32_70 -1
Eric Cole 36-34_70 -1
Paul Haley II 37-33_70 -1
Stephen Franken 34-36_70 -1
Blayne Barber 34-36_70 -1
Paul Barjon 34-36_70 -1
David Lipsky 35-35_70 -1
David Kocher 34-36_70 -1
Curtis Thompson 35-35_70 -1
Scott Gutschewski 35-35_70 -1
Adam Svensson 35-36_71 E
Kevin Dougherty 36-35_71 E
Alex Cejka 37-34_71 E
Carl Yuan 35-36_71 E
Max McGreevy 35-36_71 E
Austin Smotherman 36-35_71 E
Mark Blakefield 37-34_71 E
Nick Voke 34-37_71 E
Matt Ryan 36-35_71 E
Whee Kim 36-35_71 E
Chad Ramey 33-38_71 E
Tyrone Van Aswegen 36-35_71 E
Ben Martin 36-35_71 E
Aaron Baddeley 32-39_71 E
Jack Maguire 35-36_71 E
Jared Wolfe 33-39_72 +1
Zecheng Dou 35-37_72 +1
Fabián Gómez 38-34_72 +1
Grant Hirschman 36-36_72 +1
Nelson Ledesma 37-35_72 +1
Ben Kohles 37-35_72 +1
Joey Garber 40-32_72 +1
Vince India 35-37_72 +1
Andy Pope 36-36_72 +1
Lee Hodges 35-37_72 +1
Brandon Harkins 37-35_72 +1
Drew Weaver 36-36_72 +1
Joshua Creel 35-37_72 +1
John Chin 36-36_72 +1
Taylor Moore 35-37_72 +1
Nick Hardy 36-36_72 +1
Curtis Luck 36-36_72 +1
Chase Johnson 34-38_72 +1
Dawson Armstrong 35-37_72 +1
John VanDerLaan 37-35_72 +1
Joseph Winslow 38-34_72 +1
Grant Bennett 40-32_72 +1
Andrew Dorn 35-37_72 +1
Greg Yates 38-35_73 +2
Seth Reeves 38-35_73 +2
Jimmy Stanger 37-36_73 +2
Steve LeBrun 37-36_73 +2
Davis Riley 38-35_73 +2
Shawn Stefani 38-35_73 +2
Steven Alker 36-37_73 +2
Andrew Svoboda 34-39_73 +2
Brad Hopfinger 36-37_73 +2
J.T. Griffin 35-38_73 +2
Ryan Ruffels 38-35_73 +2
Preston Stanley 38-35_73 +2
Wade Binfield 37-36_73 +2
Jonas Blixt 37-36_73 +2
Jamie Arnold 34-39_73 +2
Robert Allenby 36-37_73 +2
Tyson Alexander 34-39_73 +2
Alex Chiarella 38-35_73 +2
Cameron Young 36-37_73 +2
Braden Thornberry 38-35_73 +2
Erik Barnes 38-35_73 +2
Jonathan Randolph 35-39_74 +3
Nicholas Lindheim 38-36_74 +3
Justin Hueber 36-38_74 +3
Greyson Sigg 38-36_74 +3
Brandon Crick 37-37_74 +3
Charlie Saxon 34-40_74 +3
Julián Etulain 40-34_74 +3
Brian Smock 38-36_74 +3
Shad Tuten 37-37_74 +3
Chip McDaniel 38-36_74 +3
Chandler Blanchet 36-38_74 +3
Sahith Theegala 35-39_74 +3
Tommy Gainey 37-37_74 +3
Robert Garrigus 36-38_74 +3
Luke Guthrie 37-37_74 +3
Dan McCarthy 35-39_74 +3
Scott Langley 38-36_74 +3
Kyle Reifers 37-37_74 +3
Patrick Fishburn 38-36_74 +3
Theo Humphrey 37-37_74 +3
Austen Truslow 38-36_74 +3
Will Cannon 38-36_74 +3
Hayden Wood 39-35_74 +3
Alex Scott 38-36_74 +3
Taylor Pendrith 36-39_75 +4
Nicolas Echavarria 37-38_75 +4
Augusto Núñez 39-36_75 +4
Cory Churchman 37-38_75 +4
Brandon Pierce 38-37_75 +4
Dominic Bozzelli 40-35_75 +4
Seamus Power 36-39_75 +4
Ryan McCormick 35-40_75 +4
Andrew Loupe 39-36_75 +4
Hayden Buckley 38-38_76 +5
Brady Schnell 37-39_76 +5
Michael Gellerman 39-37_76 +5
George Cunningham 38-38_76 +5
Brett Drewitt 38-38_76 +5
Mito Pereira 38-38_76 +5
Brett Stegmaier 36-40_76 +5
Kris Blanks 35-41_76 +5
Chase Wright 41-36_77 +6
Mark Hensby 40-37_77 +6
J.J. Henry 39-38_77 +6
Nick Mason 37-40_77 +6
Wes Roach 39-39_78 +7
Brent Grant 36-42_78 +7
Harry Hall 39-39_78 +7
John Oda 40-39_79 +8
David Lingmerth 37-42_79 +8
Kyle Jones 41-41_82 +11
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments