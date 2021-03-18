Korn Ferry Tour Chitimacha Louisiana Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club
|Broussard, La.
|Purse: $600,000
|Nicklaus Tournament Course
|Yardage: 7,79; Par: 72
|First Round
Max Greyserman 34-33_67
Harrison Endycott 34-33_67
Peter Uihlein 31-36_67
Taylor Montgomery 36-32_68
Andrew Novak 35-33_68
Stephan Jaeger 33-35_68
David Skinns 34-34_68
Justin Lower 33-36_69
José de Jesús Rodríguez 36-33_69
Zack Sucher 35-34_69
T.J. Vogel 34-35_69
Michael Miller 33-36_69
Callum Tarren 36-33_69
Billy Kennerly 36-33_69
Roberto Díaz 36-33_69
Trey Mullinax 34-35_69
Derek Ernst 34-35_69
Kevin Roy 35-34_69
Tom Whitney 34-35_69
Brian Campbell 35-35_70
Dawie van der Walt 35-35_70
Evan Harmeling 33-37_70
Dylan Wu 35-35_70
Martin Piller 38-32_70
Eric Cole 36-34_70
Paul Haley II 37-33_70
Stephen Franken 34-36_70
Blayne Barber 34-36_70
Paul Barjon 34-36_70
David Lipsky 35-35_70
David Kocher 34-36_70
Curtis Thompson 35-35_70
Scott Gutschewski 35-35_70
Adam Svensson 35-36_71
Kevin Dougherty 36-35_71
Alex Cejka 37-34_71
Carl Yuan 35-36_71
Max McGreevy 35-36_71
Austin Smotherman 36-35_71
Mark Blakefield 37-34_71
Nick Voke 34-37_71
Matt Ryan 36-35_71
Whee Kim 36-35_71
Chad Ramey 33-38_71
Tyrone Van Aswegen 36-35_71
Ben Martin 36-35_71
Aaron Baddeley 32-39_71
Jack Maguire 35-36_71
Jared Wolfe 33-39_72
Zecheng Dou 35-37_72
Fabián Gómez 38-34_72
Grant Hirschman 36-36_72
Nelson Ledesma 37-35_72
Ben Kohles 37-35_72
Joey Garber 40-32_72
Vince India 35-37_72
Andy Pope 36-36_72
Lee Hodges 35-37_72
Brandon Harkins 37-35_72
Drew Weaver 36-36_72
Joshua Creel 35-37_72
John Chin 36-36_72
Taylor Moore 35-37_72
Nick Hardy 36-36_72
Curtis Luck 36-36_72
Chase Johnson 34-38_72
Dawson Armstrong 35-37_72
John VanDerLaan 37-35_72
Joseph Winslow 38-34_72
Grant Bennett 40-32_72
Andrew Dorn 35-37_72
Greg Yates 38-35_73
Seth Reeves 38-35_73
Jimmy Stanger 37-36_73
Steve LeBrun 37-36_73
Davis Riley 38-35_73
Shawn Stefani 38-35_73
Steven Alker 36-37_73
Andrew Svoboda 34-39_73
Brad Hopfinger 36-37_73
J.T. Griffin 35-38_73
Ryan Ruffels 38-35_73
Preston Stanley 38-35_73
Wade Binfield 37-36_73
Jonas Blixt 37-36_73
Jamie Arnold 34-39_73
Robert Allenby 36-37_73
Tyson Alexander 34-39_73
Alex Chiarella 38-35_73
Cameron Young 36-37_73
Braden Thornberry 38-35_73
Erik Barnes 38-35_73
Jonathan Randolph 35-39_74
Nicholas Lindheim 38-36_74
Justin Hueber 36-38_74
Greyson Sigg 38-36_74
Brandon Crick 37-37_74
Charlie Saxon 34-40_74
Julián Etulain 40-34_74
Brian Smock 38-36_74
Shad Tuten 37-37_74
Chip McDaniel 38-36_74
Chandler Blanchet 36-38_74
Sahith Theegala 35-39_74
Tommy Gainey 37-37_74
Robert Garrigus 36-38_74
Luke Guthrie 37-37_74
Dan McCarthy 35-39_74
Scott Langley 38-36_74
Kyle Reifers 37-37_74
Patrick Fishburn 38-36_74
Theo Humphrey 37-37_74
Austen Truslow 38-36_74
Will Cannon 38-36_74
Hayden Wood 39-35_74
Alex Scott 38-36_74
Taylor Pendrith 36-39_75
Nicolas Echavarria 37-38_75
Augusto Núñez 39-36_75
Cory Churchman 37-38_75
Brandon Pierce 38-37_75
Dominic Bozzelli 40-35_75
Seamus Power 36-39_75
Ryan McCormick 35-40_75
Andrew Loupe 39-36_75
Hayden Buckley 38-38_76
Brady Schnell 37-39_76
Michael Gellerman 39-37_76
George Cunningham 38-38_76
Brett Drewitt 38-38_76
Mito Pereira 38-38_76
Brett Stegmaier 36-40_76
Kris Blanks 35-41_76
Chase Wright 41-36_77
Mark Hensby 40-37_77
J.J. Henry 39-38_77
Nick Mason 37-40_77
Wes Roach 39-39_78
Brent Grant 36-42_78
Harry Hall 39-39_78
John Oda 40-39_79
David Lingmerth 37-42_79
Kyle Jones 41-41_82
