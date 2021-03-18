Trending:
Korn Ferry Tour Chitimacha Louisiana Open Scores

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 9:00 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club
Broussard, La.
Purse: $600,000
Nicklaus Tournament Course
Yardage: 7,79; Par: 72
First Round

Max Greyserman 34-33_67

Harrison Endycott 34-33_67

Peter Uihlein 31-36_67

Taylor Montgomery 36-32_68

Andrew Novak 35-33_68

Stephan Jaeger 33-35_68

David Skinns 34-34_68

Justin Lower 33-36_69

José de Jesús Rodríguez 36-33_69

Zack Sucher 35-34_69

T.J. Vogel 34-35_69

Michael Miller 33-36_69

Callum Tarren 36-33_69

Billy Kennerly 36-33_69

Roberto Díaz 36-33_69

Trey Mullinax 34-35_69

Derek Ernst 34-35_69

Kevin Roy 35-34_69

Tom Whitney 34-35_69

Brian Campbell 35-35_70

Dawie van der Walt 35-35_70

Evan Harmeling 33-37_70

Dylan Wu 35-35_70

Martin Piller 38-32_70

Eric Cole 36-34_70

Paul Haley II 37-33_70

Stephen Franken 34-36_70

Blayne Barber 34-36_70

Paul Barjon 34-36_70

David Lipsky 35-35_70

David Kocher 34-36_70

Curtis Thompson 35-35_70

Scott Gutschewski 35-35_70

Adam Svensson 35-36_71

Kevin Dougherty 36-35_71

Alex Cejka 37-34_71

Carl Yuan 35-36_71

Max McGreevy 35-36_71

Austin Smotherman 36-35_71

Mark Blakefield 37-34_71

Nick Voke 34-37_71

Matt Ryan 36-35_71

Whee Kim 36-35_71

Chad Ramey 33-38_71

Tyrone Van Aswegen 36-35_71

Ben Martin 36-35_71

Aaron Baddeley 32-39_71

Jack Maguire 35-36_71

Jared Wolfe 33-39_72

Zecheng Dou 35-37_72

Fabián Gómez 38-34_72

Grant Hirschman 36-36_72

Nelson Ledesma 37-35_72

Ben Kohles 37-35_72

Joey Garber 40-32_72

Vince India 35-37_72

Andy Pope 36-36_72

Lee Hodges 35-37_72

Brandon Harkins 37-35_72

Drew Weaver 36-36_72

Joshua Creel 35-37_72

John Chin 36-36_72

Taylor Moore 35-37_72

Nick Hardy 36-36_72

Curtis Luck 36-36_72

Chase Johnson 34-38_72

Dawson Armstrong 35-37_72

John VanDerLaan 37-35_72

Joseph Winslow 38-34_72

Grant Bennett 40-32_72

Andrew Dorn 35-37_72

Greg Yates 38-35_73

Seth Reeves 38-35_73

Jimmy Stanger 37-36_73

Steve LeBrun 37-36_73

Davis Riley 38-35_73

Shawn Stefani 38-35_73

Steven Alker 36-37_73

Andrew Svoboda 34-39_73

Brad Hopfinger 36-37_73

J.T. Griffin 35-38_73

Ryan Ruffels 38-35_73

Preston Stanley 38-35_73

Wade Binfield 37-36_73

Jonas Blixt 37-36_73

Jamie Arnold 34-39_73

Robert Allenby 36-37_73

Tyson Alexander 34-39_73

Alex Chiarella 38-35_73

Cameron Young 36-37_73

Braden Thornberry 38-35_73

Erik Barnes 38-35_73

Jonathan Randolph 35-39_74

Nicholas Lindheim 38-36_74

Justin Hueber 36-38_74

Greyson Sigg 38-36_74

Brandon Crick 37-37_74

Charlie Saxon 34-40_74

Julián Etulain 40-34_74

Brian Smock 38-36_74

Shad Tuten 37-37_74

Chip McDaniel 38-36_74

Chandler Blanchet 36-38_74

Sahith Theegala 35-39_74

Tommy Gainey 37-37_74

Robert Garrigus 36-38_74

Luke Guthrie 37-37_74

Dan McCarthy 35-39_74

Scott Langley 38-36_74

Kyle Reifers 37-37_74

Patrick Fishburn 38-36_74

Theo Humphrey 37-37_74

Austen Truslow 38-36_74

Will Cannon 38-36_74

Hayden Wood 39-35_74

Alex Scott 38-36_74

Taylor Pendrith 36-39_75

Nicolas Echavarria 37-38_75

Augusto Núñez 39-36_75

Cory Churchman 37-38_75

Brandon Pierce 38-37_75

Dominic Bozzelli 40-35_75

Seamus Power 36-39_75

Ryan McCormick 35-40_75

Andrew Loupe 39-36_75

Hayden Buckley 38-38_76

Brady Schnell 37-39_76

Michael Gellerman 39-37_76

George Cunningham 38-38_76

Brett Drewitt 38-38_76

Mito Pereira 38-38_76

Brett Stegmaier 36-40_76

Kris Blanks 35-41_76

Chase Wright 41-36_77

Mark Hensby 40-37_77

J.J. Henry 39-38_77

Nick Mason 37-40_77

Wes Roach 39-39_78

Brent Grant 36-42_78

Harry Hall 39-39_78

John Oda 40-39_79

David Lingmerth 37-42_79

Kyle Jones 41-41_82

