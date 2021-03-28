On Air: This Just In!
Korn Ferry Tour Club Car Championship Par Scores

By The Associated Press
March 28, 2021 7:08 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At Landings Club-Deer Creek Golf Course
Savannah, Ga.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,094; Par: 72
Final Round
Adam Svensson wins on the second playoff hole.

Adam Svensson, $108,000 68-68-69-66_271 -17

Max McGreevy, $54,000 65-67-69-70_271 -17

Brett Coletta, $28,600 67-67-69-69_272 -16

George Cunningham, $28,600 68-69-69-66_272 -16

Shad Tuten, $28,600 67-70-66-69_272 -16

Taylor Moore, $20,700 68-70-68-67_273 -15

Dawson Armstrong, $17,800 67-71-70-66_274 -14

Zecheng Dou, $17,800 68-68-66-72_274 -14

Carl Yuan, $17,800 69-71-70-64_274 -14

Max Greyserman, $12,865 70-67-68-70_275 -13

J.T. Griffin, $12,865 75-67-65-68_275 -13

Jimmy Stanger, $12,865 71-70-70-64_275 -13

Dawie van der Walt, $12,865 70-65-69-71_275 -13

John VanDerLaan, $12,865 71-67-69-68_275 -13

Greg Yates, $12,865 70-64-71-70_275 -13

Kevin Dougherty, $8,715 71-67-67-71_276 -12

Paul Haley II, $8,715 68-70-68-70_276 -12

Steve Marino, $8,715 69-72-69-66_276 -12

Jonathan Randolph, $8,715 70-71-68-67_276 -12

Ben Silverman, $8,715 74-67-65-70_276 -12

Curtis Thompson, $8,715 66-70-68-72_276 -12

Chandler Blanchet, $5,728 72-68-70-67_277 -11

Tommy Gainey, $5,728 69-71-68-69_277 -11

Scott Gutschewski, $5,728 73-69-66-69_277 -11

Brett Stegmaier, $5,728 70-68-69-70_277 -11

T.J. Vogel, $5,728 74-67-69-67_277 -11

Dylan Wu, $5,728 68-71-70-68_277 -11

Brent Grant, $4,215 71-70-68-69_278 -10

Harry Hall, $4,215 70-71-71-66_278 -10

Brandon Harkins, $4,215 71-70-72-65_278 -10

Ben Kohles, $4,215 69-71-69-69_278 -10

Stuart Macdonald, $4,215 66-68-68-76_278 -10

Chad Ramey, $4,215 71-70-67-70_278 -10

Brian Campbell, $3,450 69-69-66-75_279  -9

Steve LeBrun, $3,450 68-70-73-68_279  -9

Ryan McCormick, $3,450 72-70-67-70_279  -9

Andrew Novak, $3,450 74-67-67-71_279  -9

Andy Pope, $3,450 70-70-72-67_279  -9

Will Wilcox, $3,450 67-74-71-67_279  -9

Hayden Buckley, $2,940 72-69-69-70_280  -8

Erik Compton, $2,940 73-69-70-68_280  -8

Nick Hardy, $2,940 70-72-66-72_280  -8

Billy Kennerly, $2,940 69-72-69-70_280  -8

Andrew Svoboda, $2,940 70-69-71-70_280  -8

Tyrone Van Aswegen, $2,940 72-69-67-72_280  -8

Joshua Creel, $2,618 72-69-69-71_281  -7

Roberto Díaz, $2,618 70-72-70-69_281  -7

Jake Knapp, $2,618 70-72-67-72_281  -7

David Lipsky, $2,618 68-73-68-72_281  -7

Taylor Montgomery, $2,618 70-67-67-77_281  -7

Alex Prugh, $2,618 69-70-68-74_281  -7

Callum Tarren, $2,618 72-69-70-70_281  -7

Sahith Theegala, $2,618 69-69-75-68_281  -7

Austen Truslow, $2,618 69-68-70-74_281  -7

Brandon Crick, $2,496 71-71-71-69_282  -6

Vince India, $2,496 70-71-66-75_282  -6

David Kocher, $2,496 69-72-71-70_282  -6

Seth Reeves, $2,496 71-69-71-71_282  -6

Ryan Ruffels, $2,496 71-70-65-76_282  -6

Derek Lamely, $2,454 71-71-72-69_283  -5

José de Jesús Rodríguez, $2,454 68-70-74-71_283  -5

Mark Baldwin, $2,412 73-69-72-70_284  -4

Harrison Endycott, $2,412 70-72-72-70_284  -4

Nicholas Lindheim, $2,412 71-69-75-69_284  -4

Kevin Lucas, $2,412 68-73-73-70_284  -4

Davis Riley, $2,412 72-69-69-74_284  -4

Brett Drewitt, $2,346 72-70-70-73_285  -3

Patrick Fishburn, $2,346 69-73-76-67_285  -3

Joey Garber, $2,346 67-72-68-78_285  -3

John Oda, $2,346 72-70-70-73_285  -3

Martin Piller, $2,346 75-67-69-74_285  -3

Brian Richey, $2,346 70-69-70-76_285  -3

Michael Arnaud, $2,298 69-71-71-75_286  -2

Charlie Saxon, $2,298 71-71-71-73_286  -2

Tyson Alexander, $2,274 69-73-72-73_287  -1

Matt Oshrine, $2,274 73-69-73-72_287  -1

Zach Zaback, $2,256 69-71-75-74_289  +1

