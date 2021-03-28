Korn Ferry Tour Club Car Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Landings Club-Deer Creek Golf Course
|Savannah, Ga.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,094; Par: 72
|Final Round
|Adam Svensson wins on the second playoff hole.
Adam Svensson, $108,000 68-68-69-66_271 -17
Max McGreevy, $54,000 65-67-69-70_271 -17
Brett Coletta, $28,600 67-67-69-69_272 -16
George Cunningham, $28,600 68-69-69-66_272 -16
Shad Tuten, $28,600 67-70-66-69_272 -16
Taylor Moore, $20,700 68-70-68-67_273 -15
Dawson Armstrong, $17,800 67-71-70-66_274 -14
Zecheng Dou, $17,800 68-68-66-72_274 -14
Carl Yuan, $17,800 69-71-70-64_274 -14
Max Greyserman, $12,865 70-67-68-70_275 -13
J.T. Griffin, $12,865 75-67-65-68_275 -13
Jimmy Stanger, $12,865 71-70-70-64_275 -13
Dawie van der Walt, $12,865 70-65-69-71_275 -13
John VanDerLaan, $12,865 71-67-69-68_275 -13
Greg Yates, $12,865 70-64-71-70_275 -13
Kevin Dougherty, $8,715 71-67-67-71_276 -12
Paul Haley II, $8,715 68-70-68-70_276 -12
Steve Marino, $8,715 69-72-69-66_276 -12
Jonathan Randolph, $8,715 70-71-68-67_276 -12
Ben Silverman, $8,715 74-67-65-70_276 -12
Curtis Thompson, $8,715 66-70-68-72_276 -12
Chandler Blanchet, $5,728 72-68-70-67_277 -11
Tommy Gainey, $5,728 69-71-68-69_277 -11
Scott Gutschewski, $5,728 73-69-66-69_277 -11
Brett Stegmaier, $5,728 70-68-69-70_277 -11
T.J. Vogel, $5,728 74-67-69-67_277 -11
Dylan Wu, $5,728 68-71-70-68_277 -11
Brent Grant, $4,215 71-70-68-69_278 -10
Harry Hall, $4,215 70-71-71-66_278 -10
Brandon Harkins, $4,215 71-70-72-65_278 -10
Ben Kohles, $4,215 69-71-69-69_278 -10
Stuart Macdonald, $4,215 66-68-68-76_278 -10
Chad Ramey, $4,215 71-70-67-70_278 -10
Brian Campbell, $3,450 69-69-66-75_279 -9
Steve LeBrun, $3,450 68-70-73-68_279 -9
Ryan McCormick, $3,450 72-70-67-70_279 -9
Andrew Novak, $3,450 74-67-67-71_279 -9
Andy Pope, $3,450 70-70-72-67_279 -9
Will Wilcox, $3,450 67-74-71-67_279 -9
Hayden Buckley, $2,940 72-69-69-70_280 -8
Erik Compton, $2,940 73-69-70-68_280 -8
Nick Hardy, $2,940 70-72-66-72_280 -8
Billy Kennerly, $2,940 69-72-69-70_280 -8
Andrew Svoboda, $2,940 70-69-71-70_280 -8
Tyrone Van Aswegen, $2,940 72-69-67-72_280 -8
Joshua Creel, $2,618 72-69-69-71_281 -7
Roberto Díaz, $2,618 70-72-70-69_281 -7
Jake Knapp, $2,618 70-72-67-72_281 -7
David Lipsky, $2,618 68-73-68-72_281 -7
Taylor Montgomery, $2,618 70-67-67-77_281 -7
Alex Prugh, $2,618 69-70-68-74_281 -7
Callum Tarren, $2,618 72-69-70-70_281 -7
Sahith Theegala, $2,618 69-69-75-68_281 -7
Austen Truslow, $2,618 69-68-70-74_281 -7
Brandon Crick, $2,496 71-71-71-69_282 -6
Vince India, $2,496 70-71-66-75_282 -6
David Kocher, $2,496 69-72-71-70_282 -6
Seth Reeves, $2,496 71-69-71-71_282 -6
Ryan Ruffels, $2,496 71-70-65-76_282 -6
Derek Lamely, $2,454 71-71-72-69_283 -5
José de Jesús Rodríguez, $2,454 68-70-74-71_283 -5
Mark Baldwin, $2,412 73-69-72-70_284 -4
Harrison Endycott, $2,412 70-72-72-70_284 -4
Nicholas Lindheim, $2,412 71-69-75-69_284 -4
Kevin Lucas, $2,412 68-73-73-70_284 -4
Davis Riley, $2,412 72-69-69-74_284 -4
Brett Drewitt, $2,346 72-70-70-73_285 -3
Patrick Fishburn, $2,346 69-73-76-67_285 -3
Joey Garber, $2,346 67-72-68-78_285 -3
John Oda, $2,346 72-70-70-73_285 -3
Martin Piller, $2,346 75-67-69-74_285 -3
Brian Richey, $2,346 70-69-70-76_285 -3
Michael Arnaud, $2,298 69-71-71-75_286 -2
Charlie Saxon, $2,298 71-71-71-73_286 -2
Tyson Alexander, $2,274 69-73-72-73_287 -1
Matt Oshrine, $2,274 73-69-73-72_287 -1
Zach Zaback, $2,256 69-71-75-74_289 +1
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments