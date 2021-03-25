Listen Live
Korn Ferry Tour Club Car Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 9:21 pm
Thursday
At Landings Club-Deer Creek Golf Course
Savannah, Ga.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,094; Par: 72
Max McGreevy 34-31_65

Curtis Thompson 33-33_66

Stuart Macdonald 32-34_66

Shad Tuten 33-34_67

Matthew Short 34-33_67

Brett Coletta 32-35_67

Joey Garber 33-34_67

Will Wilcox 35-32_67

Dawson Armstrong 33-34_67

Rick Lamb 33-35_68

Zecheng Dou 34-34_68

Derek Ernst 33-35_68

José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-35_68

Dylan Wu 33-35_68

David Lipsky 33-35_68

Paul Haley II 33-35_68

Dalton Ward 34-34_68

Adam Svensson 33-35_68

Taylor Moore 33-35_68

George Cunningham 32-36_68

Steve LeBrun 33-35_68

Kevin Lucas 33-35_68

Billy Kennerly 33-36_69

Nicolas Echavarria 36-33_69

Anders Albertson 36-33_69

Ollie Schniederjans 35-34_69

Tommy Gainey 34-35_69

Patrick Fishburn 36-33_69

Erik Barnes 33-36_69

Sahith Theegala 34-35_69

Kyle Jones 35-34_69

Carl Yuan 34-35_69

Ben Kohles 34-35_69

Nicholas Thompson 33-36_69

Alex Prugh 33-36_69

Tyson Alexander 34-35_69

Brian Campbell 36-33_69

David Kocher 34-35_69

Steve Marino 36-33_69

Michael Arnaud 35-34_69

Austen Truslow 35-34_69

Zach Zaback 34-35_69

Martin Flores 35-35_70

Andrew Svoboda 34-36_70

Jared Wolfe 35-35_70

Dawie van der Walt 35-35_70

Jonathan Randolph 33-37_70

Brett Stegmaier 36-34_70

Roberto Díaz 33-37_70

Greg Yates 34-36_70

Grant Hirschman 34-36_70

Max Greyserman 32-38_70

Harry Hall 33-37_70

Yuwa Kosaihira 35-35_70

Brian Richey 35-35_70

Dan McCarthy 34-36_70

Taylor Montgomery 36-34_70

Nick Hardy 36-34_70

Andy Pope 36-34_70

Jake Knapp 34-36_70

Vince India 36-34_70

Harrison Endycott 33-37_70

Matt Atkins 34-36_70

Curtis Luck 35-36_71

Brandon Harkins 35-36_71

Derek Lamely 34-37_71

Whee Kim 37-34_71

Chad Ramey 36-35_71

Brandon Crick 34-37_71

Brady Schnell 34-37_71

Braden Thornberry 35-36_71

Kevin Roy 36-35_71

Chip McDaniel 36-35_71

Julián Etulain 36-35_71

Jimmy Stanger 33-38_71

Scott Langley 35-36_71

Kevin Dougherty 37-34_71

Charlie Saxon 34-37_71

Seth Reeves 34-37_71

Nicholas Lindheim 35-36_71

Ryan Ruffels 36-35_71

John VanDerLaan 35-36_71

Brent Grant 34-37_71

Joshua Creel 37-35_72

Kyle Reifers 36-36_72

Tyrone Van Aswegen 36-36_72

Brett Drewitt 37-35_72

Wade Binfield 37-35_72

John Oda 37-35_72

Ryan McCormick 34-38_72

Daniel Miernicki 33-39_72

Bobby Bai 35-37_72

Alex Chiarella 36-36_72

Theo Humphrey 36-36_72

Brad Brunner 37-35_72

Jonathan Griz 35-37_72

Trey Mullinax 36-36_72

Mark Hensby 37-35_72

Davis Riley 36-36_72

Chase Wright 36-36_72

Hayden Buckley 35-37_72

Justin Lower 36-36_72

Michael Miller 34-38_72

Chandler Blanchet 35-37_72

David Skinns 36-36_72

Callum Tarren 34-38_72

Rico Hoey 34-38_72

Scott Gutschewski 33-40_73

Erik Compton 39-34_73

Kris Blanks 35-38_73

Cameron Young 37-36_73

Conrad Shindler 36-37_73

Matt Oshrine 35-38_73

Jonas Blixt 31-42_73

Steven Alker 38-35_73

Andres Gonzales 37-36_73

Zach Wright 36-37_73

Mark Baldwin 38-35_73

KK Limbhasut 36-37_73

Timothy O’Neal 37-36_73

Reed Lotter 35-38_73

Marcelo Rozo 37-37_74

John Chin 35-39_74

Andrew Novak 34-40_74

Sebastián Vázquez 36-38_74

Chase Johnson 37-37_74

T.J. Vogel 36-38_74

Austin Smotherman 34-40_74

Mito Pereira 37-37_74

Ben Silverman 37-37_74

Trevor Cone 35-39_74

Stephen Franken 37-37_74

Frederick Wedel 39-35_74

Trey Valentine 37-37_74

Luke Guthrie 38-37_75

James Nicholas 37-38_75

Tom Whitney 36-39_75

Martin Piller 39-36_75

J.T. Griffin 38-37_75

Mickey DeMorat 36-39_75

Max Rottluff 40-35_75

Sam Saunders 37-38_75

Blayne Barber 36-40_76

Tag Ridings 39-37_76

Augusto Núñez 37-39_76

Ted Smith 38-38_76

Jamie Arnold 37-39_76

Drew Weaver 38-39_77

Jack Maguire 36-41_77

Evan Harmeling 41-36_77

Mark Blakefield 39-38_77

Robby Ormand 39-38_77

Shane Smith 36-42_78

Nick Voke 40-38_78

Brad Hopfinger 38-43_81

Peter Knade 45-37_82

