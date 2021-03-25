Korn Ferry Tour Club Car Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Landings Club-Deer Creek Golf Course
|Savannah, Ga.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,094; Par: 72
|First Round
Max McGreevy 34-31_65
Curtis Thompson 33-33_66
Stuart Macdonald 32-34_66
Shad Tuten 33-34_67
Matthew Short 34-33_67
Brett Coletta 32-35_67
Joey Garber 33-34_67
Will Wilcox 35-32_67
Dawson Armstrong 33-34_67
Rick Lamb 33-35_68
Zecheng Dou 34-34_68
Derek Ernst 33-35_68
José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-35_68
Dylan Wu 33-35_68
David Lipsky 33-35_68
Paul Haley II 33-35_68
Dalton Ward 34-34_68
Adam Svensson 33-35_68
Taylor Moore 33-35_68
George Cunningham 32-36_68
Steve LeBrun 33-35_68
Kevin Lucas 33-35_68
Billy Kennerly 33-36_69
Nicolas Echavarria 36-33_69
Anders Albertson 36-33_69
Ollie Schniederjans 35-34_69
Tommy Gainey 34-35_69
Patrick Fishburn 36-33_69
Erik Barnes 33-36_69
Sahith Theegala 34-35_69
Kyle Jones 35-34_69
Carl Yuan 34-35_69
Ben Kohles 34-35_69
Nicholas Thompson 33-36_69
Alex Prugh 33-36_69
Tyson Alexander 34-35_69
Brian Campbell 36-33_69
David Kocher 34-35_69
Steve Marino 36-33_69
Michael Arnaud 35-34_69
Austen Truslow 35-34_69
Zach Zaback 34-35_69
Martin Flores 35-35_70
Andrew Svoboda 34-36_70
Jared Wolfe 35-35_70
Dawie van der Walt 35-35_70
Jonathan Randolph 33-37_70
Brett Stegmaier 36-34_70
Roberto Díaz 33-37_70
Greg Yates 34-36_70
Grant Hirschman 34-36_70
Max Greyserman 32-38_70
Harry Hall 33-37_70
Yuwa Kosaihira 35-35_70
Brian Richey 35-35_70
Dan McCarthy 34-36_70
Taylor Montgomery 36-34_70
Nick Hardy 36-34_70
Andy Pope 36-34_70
Jake Knapp 34-36_70
Vince India 36-34_70
Harrison Endycott 33-37_70
Matt Atkins 34-36_70
Curtis Luck 35-36_71
Brandon Harkins 35-36_71
Derek Lamely 34-37_71
Whee Kim 37-34_71
Chad Ramey 36-35_71
Brandon Crick 34-37_71
Brady Schnell 34-37_71
Braden Thornberry 35-36_71
Kevin Roy 36-35_71
Chip McDaniel 36-35_71
Julián Etulain 36-35_71
Jimmy Stanger 33-38_71
Scott Langley 35-36_71
Kevin Dougherty 37-34_71
Charlie Saxon 34-37_71
Seth Reeves 34-37_71
Nicholas Lindheim 35-36_71
Ryan Ruffels 36-35_71
John VanDerLaan 35-36_71
Brent Grant 34-37_71
Joshua Creel 37-35_72
Kyle Reifers 36-36_72
Tyrone Van Aswegen 36-36_72
Brett Drewitt 37-35_72
Wade Binfield 37-35_72
John Oda 37-35_72
Ryan McCormick 34-38_72
Daniel Miernicki 33-39_72
Bobby Bai 35-37_72
Alex Chiarella 36-36_72
Theo Humphrey 36-36_72
Brad Brunner 37-35_72
Jonathan Griz 35-37_72
Trey Mullinax 36-36_72
Mark Hensby 37-35_72
Davis Riley 36-36_72
Chase Wright 36-36_72
Hayden Buckley 35-37_72
Justin Lower 36-36_72
Michael Miller 34-38_72
Chandler Blanchet 35-37_72
David Skinns 36-36_72
Callum Tarren 34-38_72
Rico Hoey 34-38_72
Scott Gutschewski 33-40_73
Erik Compton 39-34_73
Kris Blanks 35-38_73
Cameron Young 37-36_73
Conrad Shindler 36-37_73
Matt Oshrine 35-38_73
Jonas Blixt 31-42_73
Steven Alker 38-35_73
Andres Gonzales 37-36_73
Zach Wright 36-37_73
Mark Baldwin 38-35_73
KK Limbhasut 36-37_73
Timothy O’Neal 37-36_73
Reed Lotter 35-38_73
Marcelo Rozo 37-37_74
John Chin 35-39_74
Andrew Novak 34-40_74
Sebastián Vázquez 36-38_74
Chase Johnson 37-37_74
T.J. Vogel 36-38_74
Austin Smotherman 34-40_74
Mito Pereira 37-37_74
Ben Silverman 37-37_74
Trevor Cone 35-39_74
Stephen Franken 37-37_74
Frederick Wedel 39-35_74
Trey Valentine 37-37_74
Luke Guthrie 38-37_75
James Nicholas 37-38_75
Tom Whitney 36-39_75
Martin Piller 39-36_75
J.T. Griffin 38-37_75
Mickey DeMorat 36-39_75
Max Rottluff 40-35_75
Sam Saunders 37-38_75
Blayne Barber 36-40_76
Tag Ridings 39-37_76
Augusto Núñez 37-39_76
Ted Smith 38-38_76
Jamie Arnold 37-39_76
Drew Weaver 38-39_77
Jack Maguire 36-41_77
Evan Harmeling 41-36_77
Mark Blakefield 39-38_77
Robby Ormand 39-38_77
Shane Smith 36-42_78
Nick Voke 40-38_78
Brad Hopfinger 38-43_81
Peter Knade 45-37_82
