On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

LA Kings’ game against St. Louis Blues postponed by weather

By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 4:36 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings’ game against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night has been postponed because of weather conditions that kept the Kings in Denver on Sunday.

The NHL didn’t immediately announce a makeup date Monday.

The Kings’ plane couldn’t leave after their 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche because of a blizzard.

Los Angeles will return to action Wednesday against the Blues, who were scheduled to open a six-game road trip at Staples Center on Monday.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service