Lakeland Magic win NBA G League title, beating Delaware

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 6:33 pm
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Devin Cannady scored 22 points and the Lakeland Magic won the NBA G League championship Thursday, beating the Delaware Blue Coats 97-78 at Walt Disney World Resort.

Cannady, a point guard from Princeton, was 9 of 16 from the field, hitting 4 of 9 3-pointers in the finale of the eight-team, single-elimination tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Former Michigan center Jon Teske had 12 points for Lakeland. Former Arkansas-Little Rock guard Rayjon Tucker led Delaware with 20 points, and former Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe had 15.

Lakeland was seeded sixth in the playoffs after completing regular-season play 9-6. The Magic opened the playoffs Monday with a 139-110 victory over the Erie BayHawks and beat the Santa Cruz Warriors 108-96 on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Delaware was the No. 4 seed at 10-5.

