Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lamar 60, McNeese St. 51

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 7:05 pm
< a min read
      

LAMAR (8-17)

Sullivan 2-7 2-2 6, Muoka 2-4 3-6 7, Buster 7-14 0-0 20, Harrison 3-12 0-0 6, Jefferson 1-4 0-0 2, Kopp 6-11 0-0 15, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Sohail 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 5-8 60.

MCNEESE ST. (10-13)

Feazell 4-7 2-2 10, Rosario 6-11 1-1 13, Francois 1-5 0-0 3, Kuxhausen 1-3 0-0 2, Lawson 3-9 0-0 7, Warren 4-7 2-4 12, Bush 0-1 0-0 0, Orlina 1-4 0-0 2, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Hutchinson 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 5-7 51.

Halftime_Lamar 32-17. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 9-18 (Buster 6-11, Kopp 3-6, Jefferson 0-1), McNeese St. 4-14 (Warren 2-3, Lawson 1-3, Francois 1-5, Hutchinson 0-1, Kuxhausen 0-2). Rebounds_Lamar 27 (Sullivan 9), McNeese St. 32 (Feazell 9). Assists_Lamar 13 (Harrison 7), McNeese St. 9 (Lawson 4). Total Fouls_Lamar 13, McNeese St. 9. A_493 (8,500).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday