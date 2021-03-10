Lamar 62, Houston Baptist 52

HOUSTON BAPTIST (6-19)
Iyeyemi 7-12 1-4 15, Janacek 0-8 0-0 0, Long 0-3 0-0 0, Tse 2-8 5-5 9, Castro 10-19 0-0 24, Pierre 1-5 0-0 2, Boothman 0-5 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, McKenzie 0-1 0-0 0, Gomes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 6-9 52.
LAMAR (9-17)
Sullivan 3-5 0-1 6, Muoka 3-6 0-0 6, Buster 6-11 4-4 18, Harrison 5-14 4-7 14, Jefferson 3-6 0-0 6, Kopp 2-6 2-2 6, Smith 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 25-53 10-14 62.
Halftime_Lamar 35-21. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 4-16 (Castro 4-7, Boothman 0-1, Janacek 0-8), Lamar 2-14 (Buster 2-6, Harrison 0-2, Smith 0-2, Kopp 0-4). Fouled Out_Tse. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 32 (Iyeyemi 12), Lamar 32 (Harrison 8). Assists_Houston Baptist 7 (Janacek 3), Lamar 8 (Harrison 3). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 15, Lamar 17.
