Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lamar 62, Houston Baptist 52

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 11:07 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON BAPTIST (6-19)

Iyeyemi 7-12 1-4 15, Janacek 0-8 0-0 0, Long 0-3 0-0 0, Tse 2-8 5-5 9, Castro 10-19 0-0 24, Pierre 1-5 0-0 2, Boothman 0-5 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, McKenzie 0-1 0-0 0, Gomes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 6-9 52.

LAMAR (9-17)

Sullivan 3-5 0-1 6, Muoka 3-6 0-0 6, Buster 6-11 4-4 18, Harrison 5-14 4-7 14, Jefferson 3-6 0-0 6, Kopp 2-6 2-2 6, Smith 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 25-53 10-14 62.

Halftime_Lamar 35-21. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 4-16 (Castro 4-7, Boothman 0-1, Janacek 0-8), Lamar 2-14 (Buster 2-6, Harrison 0-2, Smith 0-2, Kopp 0-4). Fouled Out_Tse. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 32 (Iyeyemi 12), Lamar 32 (Harrison 8). Assists_Houston Baptist 7 (Janacek 3), Lamar 8 (Harrison 3). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 15, Lamar 17.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people