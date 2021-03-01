Lamar 66, Texas A&M-CC 47

TEXAS A&M-CC (4-18)
Keys 3-11 0-0 6, Bertain 2-6 0-0 6, Fryer 3-6 2-2 9, M.Smith 3-8 0-0 8, White 2-9 0-2 4, Hairston 1-6 0-0 3, P.Smith 0-1 0-2 0, Laku 3-3 3-6 9, Coates 0-1 0-0 0, Francois 1-3 0-2 2, Lampkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 5-14 47.
LAMAR (7-17)
Sullivan 3-6 5-8 11, Muoka 6-9 0-0 12, Buster 6-14 0-0 15, Harrison 7-12 0-1 15, Jefferson 3-6 0-1 6, Kopp 2-8 0-0 6, L.Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Eisa 0-0 0-0 0, Nickerson 0-0 0-0 0, Sohail 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 6-12 66.
Halftime_Lamar 28-23. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 6-20 (Bertain 2-4, M.Smith 2-6, Fryer 1-3, Hairston 1-3, Keys 0-1, Lampkins 0-1, White 0-2), Lamar 6-14 (Buster 3-6, Kopp 2-5, Harrison 1-3). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 30 (Keys, Fryer 7), Lamar 39 (Muoka 13). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 11 (Bertain 3), Lamar 14 (Jefferson 4). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 12, Lamar 16. A_828 (10,080).
