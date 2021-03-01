On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Lamar 66, Texas A&M-CC 47

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 10:14 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS A&M-CC (4-18)

Keys 3-11 0-0 6, Bertain 2-6 0-0 6, Fryer 3-6 2-2 9, M.Smith 3-8 0-0 8, White 2-9 0-2 4, Hairston 1-6 0-0 3, P.Smith 0-1 0-2 0, Laku 3-3 3-6 9, Coates 0-1 0-0 0, Francois 1-3 0-2 2, Lampkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 5-14 47.

LAMAR (7-17)

Sullivan 3-6 5-8 11, Muoka 6-9 0-0 12, Buster 6-14 0-0 15, Harrison 7-12 0-1 15, Jefferson 3-6 0-1 6, Kopp 2-8 0-0 6, L.Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Eisa 0-0 0-0 0, Nickerson 0-0 0-0 0, Sohail 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 6-12 66.

Halftime_Lamar 28-23. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 6-20 (Bertain 2-4, M.Smith 2-6, Fryer 1-3, Hairston 1-3, Keys 0-1, Lampkins 0-1, White 0-2), Lamar 6-14 (Buster 3-6, Kopp 2-5, Harrison 1-3). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 30 (Keys, Fryer 7), Lamar 39 (Muoka 13). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 11 (Bertain 3), Lamar 14 (Jefferson 4). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 12, Lamar 16. A_828 (10,080).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris congratulates astronaut Victor Glover on historic mission