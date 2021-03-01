On Air: Federal News Network program
Lampley carries Sam Houston St. over Houston Baptist 83-70

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 10:52 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Demarkus Lampley had 19 points to lead five Sam Houston players in double figures as the Bearkats beat Houston Baptist 83-70 on Monday night.

Donte Powers scored 13 points, Tristan Ikpe chipped 12, Bryce Monroe 11 and Zach Nutall had 10 for the Bearkats (18-7, 12-2 Southland Conference). Powers also had five steals, while Ikpe posted seven rebounds.

Darius Lee had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (4-17, 3-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Za-Ontay Boothman added 20 points.

The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Sam Houston defeated Houston Baptist 87-80 on Jan. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

