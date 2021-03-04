Trending:
Largie leads Florida Gulf Coast past Lipscomb 72-60

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 10:36 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cyrus Largie had 19 points as Florida Gulf Coast got past Lipscomb 72-60 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Jalen Warren had 13 points for Florida Gulf Coast (10-7). Caleb Catto added 13 points. Eli Abaev had 11 points and seven rebounds. FGCU will face North Alabama in the semifinals on Friday.

Lipscomb totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

KJ Johnson had 18 points for the Bisons (15-12). Ahsan Asadullah added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Parker Hazen had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

