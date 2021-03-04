On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Larry Wahl, spokesman for Yankees, Orange Bowl, dead at 67

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 11:06 am
2 min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Larry Wahl, a vice president of the Orange Bowl and a former New York Yankees media relations head under George Steinbrenner, has died. He was 67.

Wahl died Wednesday at his home in Pompano Beach, Florida, son Alexander Wahl said Thursday. He had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018.

“Larry was truly one of the good guys,” longtime Orange Bowl CEO Eric Poms said. “There is a void for all of us.”

A 1975 graduate of Penn with a master’s degree in sports administration from Ohio University, Wahl interned for the NFL’s New York Jets in 1976-77.

He worked for the Yankees from 1977-81 and was media relations director from 1979-80, following Bob Fishel (1973-74), Marty Appel (1974-76) and Mickey Morabito (1977-78) in a quick succession.

Wahl was the team’s chief spokesman at the time of captain Thurman Munson’s death during a 1979 crash while Munson piloted a private plane.

Wahl left the Yankees in 1981 for ABC Sports and was followed by Irv Kaze.

Wahl moved to Cablevision’s SportsChannel as director of marketing in 1984. He relocated to Florida and joined the University of Miami as senior athletic director in 1988.

He joined Sportsline as director of communications and investor relations in 1998 and the Glasure Group as senior vice president in 2005. After a year as owner of Total Dock Care from 2006-07, he joined the Orange Bowl as vice president of communications in September 2007.

He pared back his work schedule in 2020 because of health issues but still was part of the transition to a new communications staff before officially retiring in January.

“He was without a doubt the greatest, and the outreach we have all received here at the Orange Bowl has been tremendous,” said Mike Liotta, who succeeded Wahl as Orange Bowl communications director.

Wahl was divorced. In addition to his son, he is survived by a daughter, Mindy Darwish.

A private funeral is being planned, and burial will take place at Wildwood Cemetery in WIlliamsport, Pa.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

