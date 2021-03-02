On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lazio to appear for Serie A kickoff while Torino isolating

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 7:52 am
< a min read
      

ROME (AP) — More farcical scenes in Serie A are expected on Tuesday if Lazio walks out onto the Stadio Olimpico pitch even though its Torino opponents are remaining in Turin.

A coronavirus outbreak forced Torino players and staff into self-isolation that doesn’t end until midnight Tuesday, hours after the scheduled kickoff against Lazio in Rome.

But Serie A’s governing body has yet to postpone the Lazio-Torino match.

Torino’s match against Sassuolo last Friday was postponed until March 17, and that decision was announced the day before the match.

That means there could be a repeat on Tuesday of the farcical scenes around the Juventus-Napoli match when the Biaconeri followed their regular matchday routine and went out onto the field despite knowing their opponent had not left Naples.

Napoli was handed a 3-0 loss by the Italian league and docked one point but eventually had that overturned on appeal by the Italian Olympic Committee — after several failed attempts in other courts — and the match will be rescheduled.

Eight Torino players and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

