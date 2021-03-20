LeBron hurt, Hawks beat Lakers 99-94 for 8th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Collins had 27 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied for a 99-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday after LeBron James left in the second quarter with an injured right ankle.

Trae Young had 14 points and 11 assists for the Hawks, who opened an eight-game trip with their eighth straight victory under new coach Nate McMillan — but only after their defending champion opponents lost their 17-time All-Star to an injury that could shake the NBA’s balance of power if it turns out to be serious.

James was hurt when he rolled his ankle under awkward contact from Solomon Hill, who was called for a foul. The 36-year-old superstar rolled on the ground and clutched at his ankle, yet got up and briefly stayed in the game.

James even hit a corner 3-pointer to extend his NBA-record streak of games with at least 10 points to 1,036 , but he called a timeout and left the court shortly afterward. James knocked over a chair in frustration as he went to the locker room.

James’ absence left the Lakers without three starters in the second half, and the Hawks capitalized for their first road victory over Los Angeles since March 2016. All-NBA big man Anthony Davis missed his 14th consecutive game with a right calf injury, and Marc Gasol missed his seventh straight game since February after sitting out under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Montrezl Harrell had 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Dennis Schröder had 16 points and seven assists against his former team for the Lakers, whose four-game winning streak ended amid much bigger concerns.

The remaining Lakers rallied in the second quarter and actually took a one-point lead to halftime, but missed their first 11 shots of the second half.

TIP-INS

Hawks: The Lakers played a tribute video to former guard Rajon Rondo, who had five assists in 14 minutes during his first trip to Staples Center since the Lakers’ championship run in the Florida bubble. Rondo also stoked Lakers fans’ nostalgia when he got a technical foul for arguing in the third quarter. … Clint Capela had 16 rebounds.

Lakers: Gasol has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but coach Frank Vogel said the Spaniard wasn’t ready to play because he hasn’t practiced since February. … Davis isn’t expected to return until April.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night

Lakers: At Phoenix on Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.