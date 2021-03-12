On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Levante beats Valencia 1-0 in Spanish league derby

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 5:04 pm
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Roger Martí’s first-half goal gave Levante a 1-0 win over Valencia in a Spanish league derby on Friday.

The Levante striker scored his 13th in all competitions. Rubén Rochina intercepted a poor pass by Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby and set up Martí in the area in the 18th minute.

Levante had already gone close from shots by Rochina, José Morales, and Jorge de Frutos, who hit the upright.

Valencia took to the 75th to finally test Aitor Fernández when the Levante goalkeeper got his foot on a low strike by Manu Vallejo.

The win lifted Levante into eighth place. Levante had lost two straight, including in extra time to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semifinals last week.

“The win feels great, a derby is always special,” Martí said. “These points are important for us after the week we had. You could see we have already moved on.”

Valencia was left in 12th after a fifth straight road game without a victory.

