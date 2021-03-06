Trending:
Lever, Midtgaard lead Grand Canyon over Utah Valley 74-64

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:43 pm
PHOENIX (AP) — Alessandro Lever had 16 points to lead five Grand Canyon players in double figures as the Antelopes topped Utah Valley 74-64 on Saturday night.

Asbjorn Midtgaard added 15 points for the Antelopes (15-6, 9-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jovan Blacksher Jr. chipped in 14, Mikey Dixon and Gabe McGlothan each had 10. Midtgaard also had 11 rebounds.

Fardaws Aimaq had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines (11-10, 9-4). Jamison Overton added 13 points. Trey Woodbury had six assists.

The Antelopes leveled the season series against the Wolverines. Utah Valley defeated Grand Canyon 59-55 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

