Liberty 69, Kennesaw St. 59

KENNESAW ST. (5-19)
Peterson 4-5 3-8 11, Burden 12-16 3-5 27, Rodgers 1-13 1-2 4, Stroud 1-3 0-0 2, Youngblood 6-9 0-0 15, Springs 0-3 0-0 0, Jennings 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, LaRue 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 7-15 59.
LIBERTY (21-5)
Preston 4-7 0-0 8, Rode 5-8 2-2 15, McGhee 4-11 5-6 16, Parker 4-8 3-4 12, Cuffee 1-4 0-0 3, Dobbs 3-6 5-6 11, McDowell 0-4 0-0 0, S.Robinson 2-4 0-1 4, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 15-19 69.
Halftime_23-23. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 4-15 (Youngblood 3-4, Rodgers 1-6, Burden 0-1, Jennings 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Springs 0-2), Liberty 8-21 (Rode 3-3, McGhee 3-7, Parker 1-2, Cuffee 1-4, S.Robinson 0-1, McDowell 0-4). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 33 (Peterson 12), Liberty 27 (McDowell 6). Assists_Kennesaw St. 8 (Burden 4), Liberty 12 (McGhee, Parker 3). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 19, Liberty 15. A_218 (5,800).
