Liberty 77, Stetson 64

STETSON (11-14)
Diawara 1-4 5-7 7, Johnston 5-12 2-2 16, Jones 6-11 4-4 20, Perry 3-10 0-0 6, Swenson 3-4 0-0 6, Panzo 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 1-2 2-2 4, Wuor 0-0 0-0 0, Valdez 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 13-15 64.
LIBERTY (22-5)
Preston 6-8 1-1 13, Rode 4-6 0-0 9, McGhee 5-15 1-1 13, Parker 6-10 4-5 16, Cuffee 3-7 0-0 8, McDowell 4-6 0-0 9, Dobbs 1-2 0-0 3, S.Robinson 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 32-58 6-7 77.
Halftime_Liberty 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 9-25 (Jones 4-6, Johnston 4-10, Panzo 1-3, Smith 0-1, Valdez 0-2, Perry 0-3), Liberty 7-20 (Cuffee 2-5, McGhee 2-7, Dobbs 1-2, McDowell 1-2, Rode 1-2, Parker 0-2). Rebounds_Stetson 24 (Diawara, Jones 5), Liberty 28 (Preston 10). Assists_Stetson 10 (Swenson 5), Liberty 21 (McGhee 9). Total Fouls_Stetson 9, Liberty 14.
Comments