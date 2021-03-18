Lingard recalled by England after nearly 2 years away

LONDON (AP) — Jesse Lingard was recalled to the England squad on Thursday after an absence of nearly two years, a reward for the attacking midfielder’s impressive displays on loan at West Ham after leaving Manchester United.

Lingard, who was a member of the England team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018, last played for his country at the Nations League finals in June 2019.

Injury and personal issues caused him to fall out of favor under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United last season and he had made only three appearances for the team — all in domestic cup competitions — before being loaned to West Ham in January.

Lingard has scored four times in six Premier League games at the London club to force his way back into England coach Gareth Southgate’s thoughts, and was selected in a 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland this month.

There were midfield places free in the squad because of injuries to James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Barnes that meant they were left out.

Two other players back in the squad after a long period out were center back John Stones, who has regained his place in Premier League leader Manchester City’s team, and left back Luke Shaw, who has been a standout for Manchester United in recent weeks.

Stones last played for England in October 2019, while Shaw’s most recent international appearance was in September 2018.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone were handed first call-ups, but there was no place for Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, a sign of England’s strength in depth in that position.

Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James were the right backs called up by Southgate, who said Alexander-Arnold’s performances for Liverpool haven’t been up to the standard of the last two seasons.

Jude Bellingham, a 17-year-old midfielder at Borussia Dortmund, was selected but Southgate said he does not expect to see the player link up with the squad.

Restrictions in Germany would make it compulsory for Bellingham to self-isolate for up to 14 days on his return to the country, and Dortmund has said none of its players will be allowed to travel with their country if it means they cannot train and play for the club when they return.

Dortmund will be playing in the Champions League quarterfinals in early April.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.