Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lions sign K Randy Bullock, QB Tim Boyle, WR Perriman

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 8:22 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed kicker Randy Bullock and quarterback Tim Boyle.

The Lions also announced the signing of wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Monday.

Bullock spent parts of the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to that, he appeared in games for the New York Jets and Houston Texans. Bullock went 21 of 26 on field goals last season, including 3 of 5 from 50 yards and beyond.

The Lions need to replace two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater, who went to the Arizona Cardinals.

Boyle spent the first three seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. He has appeared in 11 career games and has attempted four passes.

Perriman had 30 catches for 505 yards and three touchdowns for the Jets last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors with the Defense Logistics Agency prepare boxes of vaccines for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower